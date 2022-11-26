HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg woman faces multiple charges stemming from a pursuit after her arrest on Tuesday.
Elishia E. Lazore-King, 32, was charged by state police with grand larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing from an officer, and was issued multiple vehicle and traffic law tickets, according to a state police news release.
On March 7 a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Accord, operated by Lazore-King, on County Route 1 in Fort Covington, police said.
While the trooper was conducting a Department of Motor Vehicles check on Lazore-King’s driver’s license, she fled the scene in the sedan and a pursuit was initiated but was terminated after Lazore-King’s vehicle entered Canada, via Syne, Quebec, police said.
A subsequent investigation determined Lazore-King did not have permission to operate the Honda and failed to return the vehicle, according to police.
On March 13, Bombay Town Court issued an arrest warrant for Lazore-King stemming from the incident on March 7 for obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful fleeing from an officer, police said.
On March 14, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police pursued Lazore-King in the same Honda Accord but terminated the pursuit when the vehicle again entered Canada in Syne, Quebec, police said.
After the second pursuit, Bombay Town Court brought additional charges of grand larceny against Lazore-King, and the judge issued a second arrest warrant, police said.
On March 26, the Honda Accord involved in past pursuits was located by Akwesasne Mohawk Police in Syne, Quebec, and returned to the vehicle’s owner, according to police.
Lazore-King was not located until her arrest by U.S. Border Patrol on Aug. 28, when she was turned over to St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, police said.
Lazore-King was arraigned in Bombay Town Court on the state police arrest warrant and released on her own recognizance on the state police charges but incarcerated in Plattsburgh’s Clinton County jail on a federal charge, related to a different incident, according to police.
