MASSENA — The Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Market will be held in Massena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
“We typically have this event every end of November or December in Massena, but we weren’t able to have it last year, so we’re excited to bring it back,” said Brooke Rouse, director of tourism for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.
The event will take place in the St. Lawrence Centre mall at the former TJ Maxx, 6100 Mall Road.
“This will allow for plenty of distancing between booths,” a Chamber news release reads.
Mrs. Rouse said people can enter through the Olympia Sports store.
According to the event Facebook page, the market will feature “unique, hand produced craft, food and wine items.”
“All of the items are homemade or hand-produced; that’s a rule of our shows,” Mrs. Rouse said. “There’s no re-sale products allowed.”
She said there will be several wineries offering tastings, including River Myst Winery out of Ogdensburg, and Bella Brooke Winery out of Hammond.
There will also be specialty food products for sale and samplings, she said.
She said the other craft vendors will feature products such as jewelry, alpaca items, quilts, hats, scarves, soaps, cupcakes, stuffed animals and much more.
There should be around 45 to 50 vendors.
Mrs. Rouse said that masks will be required, except for when people are tasting something.
Although the samplings may not constitute a full lunch, Mrs. Rouse said the food court will be open, as well as the other stores in the mall.
The Chamber is still looking for vendors.
“We still have space for vendors, so people can contact us and the details are on the website event calendar,” Mrs. Rouse said.
For more information, email Mrs. Rouse at brooke@slcchamber.org.
Vendor setup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. that Friday, as well as 8 to 10 a.m. on the day of the market.
The price to set up a stand is $65, or $40 for members of the Chamber. To become a member, visit www.SLCchamber.org.
