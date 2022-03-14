CANTON — Fire destroyed a home at 55 Meade Road Monday morning.
The fire at the home of Lyle Newman began about 8 a.m., Canton Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Shawn McGregor said.
Tankers and personnel came from Canton, Pierrepont, Potsdam, West Potsdam, Pyrites, Colton and Degrasse, Mr. McGregor said.
The fire started in the garage Mr. McGregor said and had spread to the house by the time firefighters arrived.
“It’s a heavy timber house,” Mr. McGregor said of the house, which was built in 1840. “The fire was hard to get to.”
The wind contributed to the fire spreading quickly and being difficult to put out, Mr. McGregor said.
There were about 30 firefighters on the scene. No injuries have been reported, Mr. McGregor said.
The homeowner and his dogs were outside the house when the fire was discovered.
