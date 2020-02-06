Nearly 200,000 New York state residents are going to be kicked off programs that allow more convenience in crossing a border, a response to a recent law barring immigration officers from access to vehicle and driver’s license information.
On Thursday, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, sent a letter to the state Department of Motor Vehicles saying New York residents will no longer be eligible to enroll or re-enroll in four Trusted-Traveler programs.
The decision comes after New York enacted the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, commonly known as the Green Light Law, which took effect in December 2019. The Green Light Law makes it possible for immigrants to apply for a driver’s license even if they entered the country illegally.
Mr. Wolf said in the letter the act also prevents his department from accessing New York DMV records in order to determine whether an applicant for one of these trusted-traveler programs meets the eligibility requirements.
“Specifically,” the letter said, “the Act precludes U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from accessing and validating pertinent information contained in New York DMV records that is operationally critical in DHS’s efforts to keep our Nation secure.”
As a result, around 175,000 New York residents will not be able to re-enroll in the four programs, which are Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST. It does not apply to TSA PreCheck; however, in a conference call with reporters on Thursday, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be included in the future.
The FAST program is specific to commercial truck drivers. There are around 30,000 drivers enrolled in the FAST program currently.
“Which, obviously time is money to them but our first job is security,” Cuccinelli said.
The most immediate impact on New York residents will be the roughly 50,000 who are conditionally approved to be in one of the programs, but haven’t completed an officer interview for enrollment. Plus, another 30,000 residents are pending a vetting and risk assessment process.
Mr. Cuccinelli said four other states have similar trusted-traveler programs, including Michigan, Vermont, Minnesota and Washington. And Washington, he said, is proposing a law similar to New York’s Green Light Law.
“They should know,” he said, “that their citizens are going to lose the convenience of entering these trusted-traveler programs just as New York’s did.”
He added that this will not affect those who cross the border with an enhanced license or passport.
“The problem isn’t so much the document itself,” he said. “It’s the barring of access by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles to our ability to see criminal records.”
Mr. Cuccinelli said he had been hearing from some members of the congressional delegation who said they wanted DHS to take action on this.
“We realize this was a debate in New York, and it presumably will be an ongoing debate,” he said. “We hope that New York ultimately decides to allow the Department of Homeland Security access to this critical public safety information.”
In a press release on Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand denounced the Trump Administration’s ban on enrolling in the programs.
“Once again, the Trump administration is misusing the federal government for political retribution,” Ms. Gillibrand said. “There is no factual basis for this policy — its true design is to punish New York for embracing diversity and inclusion.”
In a statement Thursday, Rep. Elise Stefanik said it’s the Green Light Law that’s preventing residents from receiving access to these important travel programs.
“After repeatedly ignoring law enforcement experts at the federal and local level, Governor Cuomo’s prioritization of illegal immigrants over law abiding New Yorkers is continuing to have damaging effects,” Ms. Stefanik said. “... Qualified, legal citizens should not be penalized by the Governor’s unconscionable actions, which not only hinder our border patrol, law enforcement, and other agencies from being able to effectively do their job, but now also prevent our residents from receiving access to important travel programs.”
(1) comment
About time, keeping America safe is what DHS is all about, unlike New York which threatens all Americans. The citizens voted for this governor. You get what you vote for...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.