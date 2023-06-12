Hometown Heroes banners now hanging in village of Massena

MASSENA — The Hometown Heroes Committee is excited to share that local military service member banners are now up in the village of Massena. The banners will be on display through November.
The committee would like to recognize our local donors. Without their generosity, this would not have been possible. Thank you to Stubbs Printing, Jenacks Canvas, A and J Embroidery, Frenchies Ford, Frenchies Chevrolet, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena AmVets Post 4, the American Legion Post 79, Massena Rotary, Massena Savings and Loan, the Village of Massena Department of Public Works, Massena Electric Department, and the Village of Massena. A second thank you to our individual donors, Rob Rufa, Brian and Trish Murphy, and a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
