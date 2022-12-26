HEUVELTON — Saturday will be a special day in the village of Heuvelton.
Not just because it’s New Year’s Eve, but because a recent proclamation adopted by the village’s Board of Trustees will make it “Senator Patty Ritchie Day.”
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, who was first elected to the post in 2010, will be retiring at the end of the year. Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, elected to the post in November, will be taking her place in the Senate.
The decision to honor Sen. Ritchie by the Board of trustees was an easy one, according to Mayor Barbara Lashua.
“It is not often a small community like Heuvelton can boast a senator from among its ranks. Patty has made farms and small communities her priority and has always been proud of her small town roots. She has been instrumental in helping fund fire trucks and equipment for our department, supporting our downtown revitalization efforts and bringing Pickens Hall back to its former glory,” said Lashua, “Patty is an exceptional role model for North Country kids. She is a great example to show that, if you set your sights high and work hard to achieve your goals, listen to people’s concerns and focus on a region’s strengths, you can make a positive impact on your community.”
The proclamation stated that Sen. Ritchie is a “proud” Heuvelton Central School alumnus who had served county residents as their county clerk for more than a decade before being elected to the 48th District in the New York State Senate in 2010.
While in the Senate, Sen. Ritchie served as chair of the Senate Minority Conference, was a ranking member in both the Senate’s Energy & Telecommunications and Veterans, Homeland Security & Military Affairs committees and served on numerous additional committees including Elections, Environmental Conservation, Finance, Legislative Commission on Rural Resources and Legislative Women’s Caucus and Rules.
The proclamation states that she “has been a steadfast supporter of the farming community and small growers and producers of local goods and services” as well as “championed education by backing legislation increasing aid to local school districts, and worked tirelessly to enact a property tax cap to help ensure a good quality of life for her constituents.”
“Senator Ritchie has played a major role in supporting the both large and small communities within her district by helping to secure funding for downtown revitalization, fire apparatus and equipment, infrastructure and various other projects necessary to ensure a vibrant future for the North Country,” stated the proclamation, which added that she “has performed her duties as Senator with genuine concern for the people she represents, is a great source of pride for her hometown community and serves as a positive role model for the youth of the area.”
As such, the Board of Trustees “gratefully acknowledges the commitment and dedication of Senator Ritchie and thanks her for her service to the residents of the 48th District” and made Dec. 31 officially be known as “Senator Patty Ritchie Day” in the village.
“We are fortunate to have had her as our representative since 2010 and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement,” said Lashua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.