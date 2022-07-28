The intersection of Broad Street and Lakeview Avenue in Tupper Lake is seen here Thursday afternoon, blocked off by caution tape and police vehicles as law enforcement investigated a homicide there. (Enterprise photo — Aaron Cerbone)

TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Lake village police and state police are investigating a homicide that happened inside a home on Lakeview Avenue on Thursday. Tupper Lake Police Chief Eric Proulx said police have a suspect in custody.

Proulx said Thursday afternoon that he could not release information on the victim, suspect or crime yet. He expected the investigation would last well into Thursday night.

