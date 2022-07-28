TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Lake village police and state police are investigating a homicide that happened inside a home on Lakeview Avenue on Thursday. Tupper Lake Police Chief Eric Proulx said police have a suspect in custody.
Proulx said Thursday afternoon that he could not release information on the victim, suspect or crime yet. He expected the investigation would last well into Thursday night.
State police responded to the home at around 1 p.m. and found a single victim who was deceased, according to a news release from the department.
“A possible suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety,” state police wrote.
Village and state police, as well as Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, were on the scene Thursday afternoon. State police investigators were seen knocking on doors Thursday, gathering witness statements. Lakeview Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon, blocked off by state and village police cruisers and caution tape. A portion of Broad Street was also closed as police investigated the homicide.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
