Honoring a fallen hero in Potsdam
Construction of an annex building is underway Thursday at the Potsdam Humane Society. The building on Madrid Avenue has been named in honor of Chad Fuller who was killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2003. Work is being done by Main Street Builders, LLC, Colton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

