PARISHVILLE — A span across the St. Regis River on Jones Road has been closed by the St. Lawrence County Department of Highways after it was flagged by the New York State Department of Transportation in late September.
The so-called twin bridges, in the Town of Hopkinton, are on a seasonal road which sees a very low volume of vehicles, county Department of Highways Director Donald R. Chambers said.
However, it is a major crossing point for snowmobiles in the winter.
The historic steel truss span was already unusable by many vehicles after being rated for the lowest allowable weight limit of three tons, Mr. Chambers said.
The DOT offered no options after flagging the bridges.
“Under state law, I cannot have a structure that is rated for anything less than three tons,” Mr. Chambers said.
The average passenger vehicle weighs in excess of 1,500 pounds and many trucks come close to 2,500 pounds, he said.
“We do have a plan to replace the bridge, but it is not in the county’s proposed budget for 2020,” Mr. Chambers said. “Hopefully we can find the money to do the engineering in 2020 and then fund the project in 2021.
Mr. Chambers said the plan is to make the crossing better and at the same time maintain its historic character.
The crossing was already off limits to emergency vehicles and school buses.
The replacement bridge will make it accessible to such vehicles once again.
