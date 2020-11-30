HOPKINTON — A total of 10 departments — with others on standby — responded to a “stubborn, wind-driven” house fire Saturday night along Route 11B.
The two-story home, 3214 Route 11B, was fully involved after 8 p.m. when Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and Tri-Town Rescue first responded.
Hopkinton-Fort Jackson reports crews worked into Sunday morning, and the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
On Monday morning, all that remained was a charred and blackened shell of the structure.
Personnel from Nicholville, Lawrenceville, North Lawrence, Parishville, Brasher-Winthrop, West Stockholm, St. Regis Falls, Dickinson and Brushton assisted, with several volunteers feeding crews and directing traffic.
