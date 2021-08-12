HOPKINTON — The town of Hopkinton has scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Monday to take comments on a proposed local law that would not allow cannabis retail and consumption sites.
A local law has been introduced by the town board to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption sites in the town of Hopkinton that would otherwise be allowed under the New York State Cannabis Law.
“Said local law in general terms provides that it is the intent of this local law to opt-out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption sites in the Town of Hopkinton that would otherwise be allowed under NYS Cannabis Law Article 4,” the town’s legal notice reads.
“The Town Board of the Town of Hopkinton hereby opts out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption sites from being established and operated within the town’s jurisdiction,” it reads.
Cannabis Law 131 “expressly authorizes the town board to adopt a local law request the Cannabis Control Board to prohibit the establishment of cannabis retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses within the jurisdiction of the town and is subject to a permissive referendum, the procedure of which is governed by Municipal Home Rule Law § 24,” according to the legal notice.
According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, cities, towns and villages will have the option to opt-out of allowing retail dispensaries, although they will have to forego the tax revenue potentially generated by the shops.
Under the MRTA, marijuana sales will be taxed at a 13% rate, with 9% going to New York state, 3% going to the local government and 1% going to the county.
To ban a dispensary, the local government’s legislature must pass a local law enacting the ban before Dec. 31.
Photo by Michael Fischer from Pexels
