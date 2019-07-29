CANTON — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the owner of a horse that was found Friday at the corner of county routes 21 and 25.
“No one has made contact yet,” Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said.
Any one with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 315-379-2222.
