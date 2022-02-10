Hospice makes Valentine cookies for patients

Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley volunteers, from left, Judy Corbett and Kathy Love, both of Potsdam; and Linda Griffin, Ogdensburg, package homemade Valentine cookies to be delivered to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley patients. “Hospice volunteers wanted to brighten the day for patients and their families,” said Kate Favaro, Hospice Volunteer and Bereavement Coordinator. Valentine cards placed inside each package were made by Kay Church, Hospice volunteer. Photo submitted by Hospice
