POTSDAM — Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley’s first season of its podcast “The Traveler’s Guide to Life” was the ninth overall ranked non-profit category podcast in the Northeast/Canada Region charts last month. Season 2 is now available, with hosts Linda Potter and Mary Jones, on all major streaming platforms and online here buzzsprout.com
Season 2 of The Traveler’s Guide to Life continues “on the road,” exploring resilience, understanding how to support grieving children and teens, funerals, and grief.
Hospice uses the Potsdam Public Library podcasting studio to record the series.
The podcast project started in the fall of 2019, but was quickly put on halt, like many things, because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Linda Potter, Hospice Board member and Direct Care Volunteer and Mary Jones, Director of Family Support Services and retired Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent, Elizabeth Kirnie developed season one with the intention to encourage end of life conversations and planning. “The Traveler’s Guide to Life” looks at how we all travel this road of life and the conversations we can have with our family about our end-of-life choices.” said Mary Jones Director of Family Support Services.
