Hospice Swim a Mile returns with a new twist

NORWOOD — Final preparations for the return of Swim a Mile for Hospice are underway, with a kickoff Aug.7 event at its new location at Norwood Beach.
This summer, the fundraiser combines the traditional Swim A Mile event with a virtual mile challenge begun last year during COVID, including biking, hiking, running, or other activity of choice.
“We are beyond excited to be returning to the beach this year,” said Hospice Director of Development and Community Relations Kellie Hitchman. “Inviting community members to participate in any activity of their choice last year encouraged more than 60 new supporters to become involved. We are very excited to continue our tradition of Swim a Mile for Hospice and also hope to keep other community members involved in supporting our work.”
“Last year the event raised a record-breaking $42,000 for Hospice. It showed us the dedication our community has to Hospice, and we’re looking forward to continuing with that success this year as participants swim a mile with us, or complete their mile in another way.”
“Participants will have the option of completing their mile by swimming as a group as in past years, or they may select any activity they enjoy to be completed on a day and location of their choosing throughout the month of August,” said Hitchman.
Both swimmers and virtual participants are invited to a continental breakfast and celebration Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. at Norwood Beach.
Each participant is asked to raise at least $100 for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (youth participants age raise $50). This includes the $25 registration fee.
“While fundraising may begin as soon as participants register, this will be the official kickoff day. All participants will then have the rest of the month of August to fundraise or complete their mile. Prizes and top fundraisers will then be announced on Sept. 1,” said Hitchman.
Visit www.mymileforhospice.org or call 315-265-3105 for more information or to register for the Hospice Mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.