POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Village officials are revisiting an agreement where Cottage Street, between Waverly and Leroy streets, be turned over to the hospital and be closed off to through traffic.
During a presentation, pitching the idea to the Village Board on Monday night, hospital Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Burch said the hospital would like to acquire the street for the creation of parking, at this point.
“It would create another 45 parking spots along that street. It would also allow for us to close down one end of it to cut down on traffic and make the road a little bit safer for the kids,” Mr. Burch said. “We will preserve the sidewalk for the children. We’ve discussed this with the school and this was their wish.”
The goal would be to close the road off permanently, but in the meantime, there would be a gate at Leroy and Cottage street to allow for tractor trailers to come in with supplies.
The plan is to get an off-site location for supplies and, at that point, a green space would permanently close off that intersection.
Ambulances and smaller supply vans would utilize the entrance at Cottage and Waverly streets to access the emergency room and loading docks as needed.
Brooks A. Washburn, of Brooks Washburn Architects DPC, laid out a series of blueprints for the proposal.
“Part of what this allows the hospital to do is have a little bit more freedom in planning how they might be modernizing and adding on to the original building.
“It seemed reasonable enough when it came up six years ago,” Deputy Mayor Stephen J. Warr said.
On Tuesday morning, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson emphasized the long-standing interest the hospital has had in the property and said with all the new developments on the hospital campus, officials are revisiting the possibility of taking that part of Cottage Street over.
Mr. Thompson said it would be a win-win for the village and the hospital, thought these talks are very preliminary. Attorneys on both sides are drafting easements for the village to access infrastructures, like water and sewer lines, which Mr. Thompson said was not a problem with hospital officials.
“For us to lose Cottage Street doesn’t mark that big a change for the village because it’s not like a tax-paying entity. If anything it’s costing us money,” Mr. Thompson said.
He said the thousands in blacktopping the street and plowing and other maintenance would be off the table for the village.
“It’s a win-win for both sides but for the hospital you are going to have safer ambulance access to the emergency room because there is no longer through traffic,” Mr. Thompson said. “Pedestrian safety would really be maximized. There will be traffic there, there will be parking there, but as they alluded to last night, there will be a clear delineation between the sidewalk and the roadway. There will be a grassy space and curbing and they are going to maximize the safety of the pedestrian as they reserve that.”
The next step for the village and the hospital is to have the legal teams finalize the easements, which will keep the village in the mix and “looking out for the best interest of the village,” while giving the hospital breathing room to continue growing.
“There are a lot of details to work out on this. I would say this is several months away, minimally,” Mr. Thompson said. “We would obviously have public hearings to bring the public in. There’s a very strong opinion to turning over village properties, so we want to hear what the public has to say, we will listen to that, but in my heart I really feel that this is a win-win for both sides.”
