Taped off and secured until further notice, construction sites across the north country have come to a halt, quieting the usual buzz of work teams executing an array of plans.
But just over a week after the New York State on PAUSE Order took effect, sending non-essential workers home and limiting business functions across industries to prevent the spread of COVID-19, essential construction projects continue.
Guidelines issued by Empire State Development describe essential construction projects as those involving roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals, health care facilities, affordable housing and homeless shelters.
With the exception of building projects “necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants” or those that would become unsafe if temporarily left unfinished, all other construction has been ordered to shut down. Penalties for violating the construction orders and failing to maintain social distances on essential sites may include fines of up to $10,000 per violation, according to Empire State Development.
The construction guidelines do not apply to private projects with only a single worker on a job site.
The State University of New York Construction Fund has directed its non-essential construction and renovation projects to pause at campuses and facilities across New York.
At SUNY Canton, work on Dana Hall, which totals about $14 million and includes replacing the building’s exterior envelope and other facility upgrades, has stopped.
SUNY Potsdam’s Barrington Student Union renovations were still active earlier this month, with crews taking advantage of the building’s March 27 partial closure to continue work on the lobby.
“This closure will allow progress to be made within the lobby and at the building entrances, in addition to the current construction space,” the university announced last week.
But as of this week, “the contractor has secured the site” until further notice, SUNY Potsdam’s Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
The $8.6 million upgrade to the student union’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, entrances and lobby began in July and was expected to continue through this summer.
Updated timelines for SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam projects have not yet been formulated.
Almost two years into the major overhaul of Clarkson University’s Cheel Campus Center and Arena, the university confirmed Tuesday construction work continues, though Clarkson’s Director of Media Relations Melissa Lindell described the work site as having “a skeleton crew.”
At the Cheel project’s ground breaking in July 2018, university officials expected the facility to be completed by April 1, 2020, and be among the several host venues for the Adirondack Global Sports Commission to use in the World University Games in 2023.
After its completion, the 30-year-old arena will house a new Student Professional Development Center, upgraded conference rooms and fitness facilities, with more than 30,000 square feet added to the building.
Other essential construction is moving forward, as preparations continue for the rehabilitation of Ogdensburg’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said teleconference meetings with the site engineer and contractor have continued on a weekly basis. Ms. Purdy added that she expects to see activity at the site this week.
The current focus of the project — still in an early stage — is preparing for the arrival of equipment, setting up scaffolding and installing construction trailers.
Much of the immediate work will be completed outside, Ms. Purdy said.
“The current contractor has all the protocols in place to deal with doing interior construction work,” she said. “This is going to go forward.”
Once construction begins, she added, crews will be working 10 hours each day, Monday through Thursday, and be off Friday through Sunday.
Two medical facilities in Jefferson County are also undergoing construction through the pandemic.
Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, began emergency department renovations in January, which are still expected to be completed over the next month, according to Leslie DiStefano, Samaritan’s director of communication and public relations.
The renovated waiting room intake and triage check-in areas will include private intake spaces with doors for patient privacy, updated fixtures and a new security station.
Also advancing is Samaritan’s multi-year expansion and capital campaign, The Healing Power of Progress.
Now in Phase IV, the campaign is currently focused on the hospital’s Center for Women & Children and Inpatient Mental Health, with expected expansion and renovations to labor and delivery, acute rehabilitation, radiology and support services by 2022.
Alexandria Bay’s River Hospital was expecting 80 percent of its upgraded emergency room to open in April, but dates will likely shift due to changing schedules during the pandemic.
A River Hospital spokesperson said more information will be available later this week.
Rachel Burt and Tom Graser contributed to this report.
