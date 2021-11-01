POTSDAM — Village trustees agreed to abandon a portion of Cottage Street and sell the property to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The portion of the street to be abandoned and sold extends from Waverly Street east to Leroy Street.
A sales agreement has yet to be finalized. The hospital will pay $425,000.
St. Lawrence Health Executive Director David B. Acker said the property is needed to make room for a new building and to help St. Lawrence Health create a more campus-like environment in the neighborhood.
A traffic study of Cottage Street revealed what most people already believed, Mr. Acker said.
“The vast, vast majority of traffic on Cottage Street is coming to and from the hospital,” he said.
The village will retain utility easements on Cottage Street and the hospital will keep and maintain a sidewalk along the south side of Cottage Street that provides pedestrian access to Potsdam Central School.
“We heard answers to our questions,” Village Trustee Alexander Jacobs Wilke said. “I feel we have protected the interests of the neighborhood.”
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said the deal was good for the village.
“The bottom line is, this is for the betterment of the hospital and for the community itself,” he said.
The hospital plans to build a 60,000 square foot building to house patients and will double the size of its emergency department.
Right now, Mr. Acker said, patients wait hours to be admitted from the emergency department to the hospital because of a lack of space.
The new construction could take more than 2 years, Mr. Acker said.
Residents speak on Cannabis referendum
Trustees heard comments from residents on the issue of opting out of the state’s new marijuana dispensary law.
Should the village decide to opt out, village residents could petition for a referendum or the village could hold a referendum of its own volition. Otherwise, dispensaries would be allowed to open once regulatory mechanisms are further developed.
Cities, towns and villages across the state can decide to opt out of allowing dispensaries by passing a local law by Dec. 31, though municipalities would then forego tax revenue generated from shops within their boundaries.
A total 13% cannabis excise tax will apply when dispensary sales begin, likely next year. The tax breaks down into 1% for the county, 3% for the dispensary’s municipality and 9% for the state.
Four residents addressed the board, all in favor of allowing dispensaries.
John Collins said he has lived in Potsdam for two decades and during that time, marijuana has always been available for sale.
Now dispensaries are operating in Akwesasne which is a 45-mile round trip, he said.
“That money should be staying in Potsdam,” he said.
Trustees will hear from residents on the marijuana law again on Nov. 15 at 5:30 in the Potsdam Civic Center.
