OGDENSBURG — Roughly 40 people gathered outside Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center on Wednesday morning to protest recent layoffs that were decried as unjust and unexpected.
“We’re here to let the community know that they are being lied to, and we’re asking to bring these workers and our local jobs back, and remove the CEO from his position,” said Mary Wilsie, area director of the 1199 SEIU union.
She said 41 workers were laid off. Right up until they were fired on Monday, she said the administration assured the workers that the problems the hospital faced with billing and coding was not their fault, and that they would not be let go.
Despite this, the workers were told Saturday they would be let go, and she said a press release from the administration blamed the workers for problems with billing and coding.
“For the past two years, Claxton-Hepburn has been conducting an assessment of the organization’s performance and potential. The assessment found that an area of concern is the revenue cycle which has caused frequent patient complaints about billing errors,” Monday’s press release said.
“In attempts to fix the revenue cycle, CHMC is outsourcing their revenue cycle functions to an independent professional organization that can provide the requisite subject matter expertise and resources.”
“Due to this,” the press release states, “5% of CHMC’s total workforce, nearly 40 employees, will be impacted.”
Ms. Wilsie said this release paints the workers as the problem, rather than the systems in place.
“Back in early 2021, the billers and coders were notified of an audit and investigation in regard to accounting and billing practices, and they were told that the administration had to bring on a subcontracting company to review these practices,” she said.
“We were told at this time that it was no fault of any of the workers, and that no one would lose their jobs,” she said.
But then she said the workers were told it was their fault for the billing and accounting errors, and they were let go.
“My position is that the workers are being blamed for this mess created by past managers and systems that don’t work properly,” she said.
Alice Tynon is one of the coders who was laid off. She worked at the hospital for 47 years and was diagnosed last year with cancer. She continued to work when she could despite her diagnosis.
“I was handed a letter stating I was let go due to the fact I didn’t want to do my job correctly,” she said.
She said her union was sent a letter 45 days ago saying that coders’ jobs would be looked at to see if they could be outsourced, but did not say they would officially be let go.
On Friday, she said, the union received another letter saying an outsourcing company would help get the coding caught up. Finally, on Saturday she was informed her job would be terminated as of Monday.
“They handed us a folder with a letter saying there had been 18 months of deficiency, but why wouldn’t they educate us instead of letting us go?”
“I worked here for 47 years,” she said. “It should be my choice to wanna leave this facility.”
“I was proud to walk these halls,” she said. “I was proud to say I was employed by the hospital. I was dedicated, and I have a son who works here who also just lost his job, so this has really impacted my family.”
“I know that in healthcare there are a lot of financial burdens,” she said, “but don’t take that out on your dedicated, loyal employees.”
Legislators Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, and Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, attended the protest.
“I am standing with my brothers and sisters today at CHMC with outrage following recent reports that 43 employees are going to be outsourced due to the hospital’s mismanagement,” Ms. Terminelli said.
“These employees are also our neighbors, families, and friends, and their work keeps the hospital functioning and serves our community.”
She noted the irony of how they were called heroes for working during the pandemic, yet are now being let go.
“Today is a slap in the face that they lose their jobs when the hospital decided to outsource them,” she said.
Jennifer Shafer, who worked at the hospital for 35 years but was not part of the layoffs, showed up in solidarity for those who were fired.
“I just think this is wrong,” she said, “and I think it’s the beginning of the end of the hospital.”
