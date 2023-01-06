POTSDAM — Due to the generosity of regional community members, along with the St. Lawrence Health Patient Experience Department, children and hospitalized patients will be receiving a little something to brighten their day.
Donations of stuffed animals were recently made to St. Lawrence Health from two organizations and over 300 toys were collected. North Country Dairy held a stuffed animal fundraiser, and the Clarkson University Physician Assistant Program held their annual hockey game teddy bear toss.
The toys will be given to pediatric patients who visit a St. Lawrence Health pediatric office, or an Emergency Department at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, or Massena hospital.
“By now I should be used to the generosity of our North Country community members, but time and time again they truly do surprise me with their continued acts of kindness,” stated St. Lawrence Health and Canton-Potsdam Hospital President Donna McGregor.
“The donated plush toys will go to good use, as they will be given to our young patients who may need a little something to snuggle with,” she added.
The system’s Patient Experience Department has purchased St. Lawrence Health-branded blankets to be given to hospitalized patients on Christmas Day.
“While our Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospital staff will be doing their best to brighten the spirits of our patients on Christmas Day, we are hopeful this little gift will give a bit of comfort to those who do not feel well,” Ms. McGregor said.
