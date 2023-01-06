POTSDAM — Due to the generosity of regional community members, along with the St. Lawrence Health Patient Experience Department, children and hospitalized patients will be receiving a little something to brighten their day.

Donations of stuffed animals were recently made to St. Lawrence Health from two organizations and over 300 toys were collected. North Country Dairy held a stuffed animal fundraiser, and the Clarkson University Physician Assistant Program held their annual hockey game teddy bear toss.

