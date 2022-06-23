Today’s photo and story are from a period of time in Canton’s past that was a symbol of the pride the community had for its heritage in the North Country. There are still quite a few people in our community that would remember walking downtown and stopping at the Hotel Harrington for a dinner, lunch or tea parties, ballet and dance lessons.
I spent many days researching to make sure I had enough articles from the Commercial Advertiser and the Plaindealer to paint a true picture of what life was like for the Harrington family. The memories will continue for the next two weeks so you hear and see the Harrington’s whole story with more photos of their life and Patricia Harrington Carson deserved her story told.
Mrs. Carson begins with: ‘Many times over the years I’ve dreamed that our beautiful old red brick hotel still stood in all its glory. Gracing the foot of Main Street on the banks of the Grasse River, it stood stately and welcoming to friends and guests alike.
In my dreams, I’m standing outside longing to enter again that wonderful place I once called home. But, alas, it is long since gone, as are most of the people who inhabited it. All that is left are the memories.
The hotel was built in 1864. It had many owners and various name changes by the time my father, Michael Harrington, purchased it in 1919 from Mrs. Thomas Burke. It was then known as the American House, though it was best known by its original name, Hodskin House.
World War I, “the war to end all wars” was over. And although many still felt loss and devastation, the world seemed alive with the promise of peace and prosperity.
My father had for many years managed the Albion House in Potsdam, which was owned by a cousin, George Barnett. The Barnett family was closely connected with the Arlington Inn as well, where my father also worked before, he purchased the hotel in Canton.
My father grew up as a virtual orphan. His mother, Ellen Barnett Harrington, died in childbirth, leaving a baby girl who was cared for by relatives, and five boys who had to survive as best they could. Their father, seemingly, was unable to cope with his responsibilities.
But survive they did, aided by the Barnett family. As a small boy, my father would get up in the dark to get the horses and carriages ready for the guests at the Albion. He then left for school, returning later to do more chores. He learned the hotel business early and knew what he wanted to do with his life. His later years as a hotelman were ones of happiness, fulfilment, and financial success.
My father was in his mid-thirties when he met my mother, Mabel LaFay, who was many years younger. She was told he was a confirmed bachelor, who would never settle down, however, they married the following year in St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. It was a quiet affair as the LaFay’s were still in mourning for their son and brother Leon. He had enlisted in the army two days after the United States entered the war and died in a hospital in England the day before the armistice was signed.
After my parents moved into the hotel, which was their first and only home together, they changed the name to the Hotel Harrington. They staffed it with the finest people Canton had to offer. Then the planned renovations began.
The dining room was restored to grand elegance with tiered crystal chandeliers extending the length of the room. Imported wall paper covered the walls. Sconces along the sidewalls added to the charm of the room and illuminated the tables which were adorned with white, damask
tablecloths and napkins at all times. Oriental rug runners covered the hardwood floors. The waitresses dressed in traditional black uniforms with white collars and cuffs and ruffled aprons.
There was a spacious, well-equipped kitchen with a dedicated staff who worked tirelessly seven days a week, not unusual in those days. Along the village side of the building a porte-cochere was built to provide shelter for the guests alighting from their automobiles.
The lobby was huge with twenty-foot ceilings graced by mahogany pillars and black and white marble floors. On one wall was a brick fireplace. Brown leather sofas and chairs offered comfort to guests and travelers alike. A plate glass window extended across the front of the building, offering a wonderful view of Main Street. Adjoining the lobby was another large room mirrored on the far side and windowed on the front. It was always painted some shade of blue and thus known as the “Blue Room.” This room also had a brick fireplace. On either side were French doors, which opened onto a newly built veranda. (To be continued next week)
