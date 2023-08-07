MASSENA — The owner of the local Quality Inn may be looking to bring in a new set of long-term guests — migrants from New York City — and local officials are not pleased.
On Monday, the New York Post reported that Gary Melius, a Long Island-based power broker who owns a handful of hotel properties across New York, had been “begging” New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams to send some of the migrants who have overburdened the city to the 115-room, two-star hotel on West Orvis Street in Massena.
The hotel is owned by the St. Lawrence Hotel Corp. with a mailing address under Oheka Castle, a luxury hotel Melius maintains and appears to sometimes reside at in Suffolk County.
A call to the Massena hotel was not answered Monday, and a call to Melius’s downstate property was also not answered.
According to the New York Post, Melius said he feels the ailing inn, which he said has an occupancy rate of about 40%, would be an excellent place to house the immigrants that NYC officials are scrambling to find housing for. Hotels and motels in and around the city have been contracted, with officials slowly reaching farther afield to find more space as more people flood to the city from the southern border.
“The hotel is in the center of town,” Melius is quoted saying in the Post. “You don’t need any transit when you get here.”
He said there’s a restaurant and catering hall, and kitchens for guests to use in the Quality Inn property itself.
“This would be very good for me, this would be very good for the city, and very good for the migrants,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
But Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the village of Massena would lose out in such an agreement. He pointed out that Melius owes at least two years worth of back taxes for the St. Lawrence County property, and it appears that Melius may not even control the property for long enough to bring in the new guests he’s inviting.
“The last date of redemption is this upcoming week,” Paquin said. “The owner has given no indication that he intends to come here and pay what he owes in back taxes. Obviously, we would be dead set against this plan. I feel his other property, Oheka Castle, which goes for $400 to $1,200 a night, would be much better suited for his plan.”
In the Post, Melius said he will not open up rooms at his luxury hotel, which was the location of a 2014 attempted murder.
The Massena mayor said Melius has not been a positive force in Massena. He owes about $380,000 combined to the village, water and sewer district, school district and county in unpaid taxes for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Melius has owned the property since July 1999, when it was purchased for $1 million.
“I seriously doubt this individual has ever been here or ever intends to come here,” Paquin said. “It is these absentee landlords with no connection to the community and no care for their properties that give us the most troubles, time and again.”
The Adams administration in NYC has not agreed to send migrants to Massena, and has appeared to back off on any plans to use housing options so far from the city, which is where services have been largely focused for the immigrants so far. A city hall spokesperson confirmed Monday that the city administration is aware of the proposal and is reviewing it.
“As we’ve said multiple times, with more than 95,000 asylum seekers coming through our intake system since last spring, all options remain on the table,” a mayoral spokesperson said. “We continue to call on our state and federal partners to provide the necessary support.”
