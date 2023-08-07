Business mogul Gary Melius from Long Island has contacted New York Mayor Eric L. Adams’ administration to offer his 115-room Quality Inn in Massena to house the overflow of immigrants to the city. Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin has said the Quality Inn on West Orvis Street is in foreclosure and is expected to be taken over by the county this week. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The owner of the local Quality Inn may be looking to bring in a new set of long-term guests — migrants from New York City — and local officials are not pleased.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that Gary Melius, a Long Island-based power broker who owns a handful of hotel properties across New York, had been “begging” New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams to send some of the migrants who have overburdened the city to the 115-room, two-star hotel on West Orvis Street in Massena.

