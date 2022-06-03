CANTON — The trial of a Massena man accused of a fatal hit-and-run last spring boils down to what happened over four minutes on the night of May 29, 2021.
Blakely S. Houle, 23, who is incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton, is accused of causing the death of James M. Hayes, 30, that night.
Houle is charged in an eight-count indictment with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault. All of the charges are felonies. The homicide charges stem from Mr. Hayes’s death. The assault and attempted assault charges are for allegedly trying to run over people at the scene.
Opening statements and witness testimonies were heard Friday in St. Lawrence County Court.
That night, Mr. Hayes was drunk and walking near the intersection of Center and Willow streets, near Trombino’s Restaurant and the 2 Willow St. apartment house across the road. Defense attorney Jason M. Marx said Mr. Hayes’s blood alcohol content was “three times the legal limit” to drive, meaning somewhere around 0.24%.
That night, Mr. Hayes’s nephew by marriage, Christian J. Bullock, was outside of 2 Willow St. with friends. Mr. Bullock, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that he told his friends to make Mr. Hayes go away. Mr. Bullock said he doesn’t like being around Mr. Hayes when he’s intoxicated because Mr. Hayes sometimes gets violent, “brawling, fighting, getting in trouble.”
Leading up to Mr. Hayes’s arrival on the scene, Mr. Bullock testified that several of his friends, including George A. “AJ” Perone and David V. Westurn, were outside of 2 Willow St. lighting fireworks that included “Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.” He also testified that the people outside the apartment had been drinking beer and he was sober.
Houle was later called to give Mr. Hayes a ride home. He arrived in a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan minivan. Video played for the jury shows Mr. Hayes getting in the front passenger seat of Houle’s van in front of Trombino’s, on the opposite side of the street from 2 Willow St. The video shows fireworks being thrown and shot at Houle’s minivan from the group of people across the road at 2 Willow St., which included Mr. Perone and Mr. Westurn.
Mr. Bullock, under cross examination, testified that the group was throwing fireworks at Houle because “the week prior, Blakely threatened to shoot the building” over a dispute with a tenant, who Mr. Bullock did not identify. Mr. Hayes added that although Houle had recently made the threat, the defendant did nothing to provoke the barrage of fireworks on the night of May 29, 2021.
In the video, as Houle pulls away down Center Street, fireworks go off near and on the van. That’s when the van suddenly accelerates, turns left and nearly hits the group of people in front of 2 Willow St., coming to a stop near a bush.
“George Perone threw a firework and Blakely Houle started to drive toward us,” Mr. Bullock testified. “Everybody scrambled to try to get out of the way.”
At that point, some of the crowd outside 2 Willow rushed the driver side of the van and start punching Houle through the driver-side window, the video shows. While that’s happening, Mr. Hayes gets out of the van from the passenger side. After a few seconds, Houle whips the van out in reverse and ends up facing down Center Street toward Liberty Avenue, and that’s when Mr. Hayes was struck by the front passenger side of the van. His body can be seen lying in the road on the 2 Willow St. curb, motionless from the moment he hits the ground.
“I saw the blood coming out of (Mr. Hayes’s) head,” Mr. Bullock testified.
After that, the video shows some of those outside 2 Willow St., including Mr. Bullock, rush the van and start another fight with Houle.
“I was angry, so I started hitting (Houle),” Mr. Bullock testified.
He said that Mr. Westurn pulled Houle out of the van, and then Houle tried to run away down Center Street. Mr. Bullock testified that he and other onlookers chased and restrained Houle until Massena Village Police arrived.
The prosecution and defense differ on Mr. Houle’s intent when the van accelerated across Willow Street and nearly struck the crowd where the fireworks came from. Assistant District Attorney Alexander A.V. Nichols said “the defendant chose violence.” He alleges that Houle intended to run them down.
“Actions have consequences,” Mr. Nichols said during his opening statement. “Blakely Houle’s actions led to dire consequences for James Hayes.”
The prosecutor said “the defendant put the van in reverse and hit the gas … (and) hit James with such force, and forced him to the ground, and caused his skull to fracture in multiple places.”
Mr. Marx during opening statements said Houle, scared after having fireworks projected toward him that exploded on and near the van, didn’t intend to hit anyone.
“He’s guilty of being stubborn. He’s guilty of being picked on. The evidence will show most of all, he’s guilty of being afraid,” Mr. Marx said.
During cross examination of Mr. Bullock, Mr. Marx asked about a statement Mr. Bullock gave to Massena police shortly after Mr. Hayes’s death, during the early morning hours of May 30, 2021.
Mr. Bullock testified that Mr. Perone “later on that night” told him that “he was aiming (fireworks) toward the vehicle.”
“Why didn’t you tell that to police?” Mr. Marx said.
“It was 2 in the morning, I was 17 years old and it was traumatic,” Mr. Bullock replied.
“Did you want to protect your friend?” Mr. Marx asked.
“Yes,” Mr. Bullock answered.
The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with more witnesses for the prosecution.
