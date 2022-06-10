CANTON — After five days of testimony in St. Lawrence County Court, the Massena man on trial for a fatal hit-and-run pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to manslaughter and assault felonies.
Blakely S. Houle, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in the death of 30-year-old James M. Hayes last spring. He faces six to 12 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Houle had been charged in an eight-count indictment with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault. All of the charges are felonies.
The homicide charges stemmed from Mr. Hayes’s death. The assault and attempted assault charges were for allegedly trying to run over people at the scene.
The trial began June 3 and continued this week.
On the night of May 29, 2021, Mr. Houle struck and killed Mr. Hayes with his minivan on Center Street in Massena. Witnesses testified that Mr. Houle had received a call to pick up Mr. Hayes because he was drunk. Street camera footage, shown to jurors during the trial, revealed how the night unfolded.
That night, Mr. Hayes was drunk and walking near the intersection of Center and Willow streets, near Trombino’s Restaurant and the 2 Willow St. apartments across the road. Defense attorney Jason M. Marx said Mr. Hayes’s blood alcohol content was “three times the legal limit” to drive, meaning somewhere around 0.24%.
Mr. Hayes’s nephew by marriage, Christian J. Bullock, was outside of 2 Willow St. with friends for a Memorial Day weekend party. Mr. Bullock, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that he told his friends to make Mr. Hayes go away. Mr. Bullock said he didn’t like being around Mr. Hayes when he’s intoxicated because Mr. Hayes sometimes got violent, “brawling, fighting, getting in trouble.”
Leading up to Mr. Hayes’s arrival on the scene, Mr. Bullock testified that several of his friends were outside of 2 Willow St. lighting fireworks that included “Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.” He also testified that the people outside the apartment had been drinking beer and he was sober.
Houle was later called to give Mr. Hayes a ride home. He arrived in a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan minivan. Video played for the jury shows Mr. Hayes getting in the front passenger seat of Houle’s van in front of Trombino’s, on the opposite side of the street from 2 Willow St. The video shows fireworks being thrown and shot at Houle’s minivan from the group of people across the road.
Mr. Bullock, under cross examination, testified that the group was throwing fireworks at Houle because “the week prior, Blakely threatened to shoot the building” over a dispute with a tenant, who Mr. Bullock did not identify. Mr. Bullock added that although Houle had recently made the threat, the defendant did nothing to provoke the barrage of fireworks on the night of May 29, 2021.
In the video, as Houle pulls away down Center Street, fireworks go off near and on the van. That’s when the van suddenly accelerates, turns left and nearly hits the group of people in front of 2 Willow St., coming to a stop near a bush.
“Everybody scrambled to try to get out of the way,” Mr. Bullock testified.
At that point, some of the crowd outside 2 Willow rushed the driver side of the van and start punching Houle through the driver-side window, the video shows. While that’s happening, Mr. Hayes gets out of the van from the passenger side. After a few seconds, Houle whips the van out in reverse and ends up facing down Center Street toward Liberty Avenue, and that’s when Mr. Hayes was struck by the front passenger side of the van.
Houle was held at the scene by friends of Mr. Hayes until police arrived, according to witness testimony.
Prior to Houle’s guilty plea, testimony was heard from Massena police officers who responded to the scene, another witness outside 2 Willow St. and the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy of Mr. Hayes, whose skull was fractured when he was struck.
Times staff writer Andy Gardner contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.