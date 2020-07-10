OGDENSBURG — The home at 25 Rensselaer St. was damaged by an overnight fire that apparently snuffed itself out.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department was alerted by a passerby walking a dog at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police arrived at the scene first and reported smoke coming from around a window air conditioner.
“There was nobody home,” Fire Department Capt. James Lowery said. “This was an actual house fire that had actually snuffed itself out.”
Upon arrival, firefighters searched the house and found no occupants. Two cats did not survive the smoke-filled house, Capt. Lowery said.
The Red Cross reported that it provided financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 8 and 11, who lived in the home.
The building was damage by smoke and heat, Capt. Lowery said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
