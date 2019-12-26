PIERREPONT — Firefighters were called to a house fire at 300 Post Road at 7:45 a.m. today. The two-story house, the home of Mark and Patricia Reardon, was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
Trucks and firefighters from Pierrepont, Potsdam, West Potsdam, and Hannawa Falls were on the scene.
Four people were reported in the house. All escaped without injury.
The Red Cross was on scene to aid the Reardon family. Also on hand was a large contingent from the Reardon family’s church, New Hope Community Church.
