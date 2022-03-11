OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Housing Authority is working with St. Lawrence County officials to find more semi-permanent lodging for up to 40 displaced tenants from the Riverview Towers fire earlier this week.
The Tuesday fire on the sixth floor at the housing complex operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, 232 Washington St., left approximately 85 tenants displaced after the building was closed, and structural, water, smoke and fire damaged is assessed.
About 40 tenants are sheltering at Wadhams Hall, 6866 Route 37, the former college-level seminary that’s now a retreat center, according to Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority.
She said meetings continue to be held to address the housing needs of the displaced tenants and that the initial plan is to fill vacancies at Centennial Terrace, next to Riverview Towers at 202 Washington St., and the authority’s Parkview Rise housing complex at 1111 Jay St. Housing authorities in Canton, Potsdam and Massena have also reached out to offer vacancies.
“It’s in progress. We are going to house anybody we have in our own residencies. I’ve reached out to Massena, Potsdam and Canton for their empty residences and we are going to see where we are from there, and we may have to utilize some area hotels. Those are my next phone calls,” Ms. Douglass said, adding that the goal is to move the 40 people from Wadhams Hall by Thursday.
“We’re still working on finding something that is semi-permanent as opposed to a hotel, but it may end up having to be hotels,” she said. “Anybody who is already staying with friends and family, we’re hoping that they can stay with friends and family but we’re working with anybody that is reaching out.”
Any displaced residents from Riverview Towers who haven’t contact the housing authority are asked to call the agency at 315-393-3710 so they can update their contact information.
Andrea M. Montgomery, director of the county Office for the Aging, said of the “people who aren’t at the shelter, a lot of them are making their own arrangements,” which has helped cut down the number of people who need new lodging.
The majority of people staying at Wadhams Hall will need to be moved by next week because a group is scheduled to stay there, she said, although the second floor will have some space.
“We are trying not to have transition after transition. We’re trying to make the move a more permanent one versus bouncing them around because they are traumatized, they’re scared, they’re upset,” Ms. Montgomery said. “They don’t know the status of their personal belongings or what they’re going to be able to get back. We’re trying to do everything we can to kind of alleviate that stress with what we can control.”
The authority and the OFA are working on furnishing apartments at the housing authority complexes.
“We are reaching out to every single organization that we know to see what they have. Cheryl and her staff are going, when they can, apartment by apartment to determine what is even going to be salvageable. I am hearing some positive news that it seems like there is a lot more going to be available to people than we generally thought,” Ms. Montgomery said. “They’re going to try and get as many of the furnishings out that they can for folks, but we definitely have a need for things in good condition and more than anything we just want to know what is available versus having it dropped off. We don’t want any furniture right now to the facility; we don’t have any storage for that.”
Organizations interested in donating furnishings can contact the Emergency Operations Center at Wadhams Hall at 315-229-3611.
County staff are working at the EOC to assist the Riverview Towers residents. The American Red Cross is assisting with food preparation.
Ms. Montgomery said that the support from the community has been overwhelming and that at this time, food and other supplies are not needed — storage has become an issue.
“The support has been absolutely incredible, overwhelming. The community support, it’s one of the things about the north country that’s just fantastic,” Ms. Montgomery said. “One of the things that we are trying to ask people to do right now is to — we are OK on supplies, we have lots of food, we have lots of personal care items and those type of things — we are asking people to hold off for now, because we have an overabundance and we are running out of storage.”
Financial donations are always welcome.
“What we would like people to focus on doing if they want to help … if they want to do financial contributions they can either purchase gift cards for local pharmacies, grocery stores, Walmart, gas cards or even just the VISA or other Mastercard gift cards would be very helpful to be distributed to the residents in the days and weeks to come,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.