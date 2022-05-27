WATERTOWN — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $795,550,066 in funding to 71 public housing authorities in New York to make capital investments in their public housing properties.
Public housing authorities in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties have been allocated a combined $5.8 million.
The funding is part of $3.2 billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Awards to 2,813 public housing authorities in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements,” Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New York Jersey, said in a statement. “HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents’ health, safety, and quality of life.”
Public housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
In Jefferson County, the West Carthage Housing Authority was awarded $146,055; the Wilna Housing Authority was awarded $278,382; and the Watertown Housing Authority was awarded $2,024,762
In St. Lawrence County, the Massena Housing Authority was awarded $700,764; the Ogdensburg Housing Authority was awarded $999,360; and the Canton Housing Authority was awarded $518,976
In Franklin County, the Malone Housing Authority was awarded $538,553; the Tupper Lake Housing Authority was awarded $300,934; and the Harrietstown Housing Authority was awarded $337,882.
