MADRID — All 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats are up for grabs this November. Five of those seats feature a contested race.
In District 8, Republican Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, faces Democrat and SUNY Canton professor Stephanie Petkovsek.
Current District 8 Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection.
Over the phone Monday, Mr. Hull touted his competence and experience for the job.
“Often, when you talk about local politics, the fact that you’re competent is more important than party affiliation, and that’s what I’m bringing to this race,” he said.
As director of CPH’s Center for Cancer Care, Mr. Hull said he learned how to make sense of large amounts of data — a skill he said would come in handy when making data-based decisions on behalf of the county.
Last fall, however, he resigned.
“I could not, in good conscience, fire employees for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on religious convictions,” he said.
That stance led him, in a winding way, to seek a seat on the legislature.
“Around the time after I resigned, I addressed the board of legislators about the impact that some of the state’s policies were having on health care workers, and that allowed me to build some relationships with the legislators and know in more detail their important function,” he said.
Eventually, Mr. Acres asked if he would consider running.
“I gave it quite a bit of thought, attended a handful of legislative meetings, and decided to do it,” Mr. Hull said. “I got a lot of support, and thought I would be very proud to carry on the legacy of fiscal responsibility that Mr. Acres brought to the board.”
Financial responsibility is one of Mr. Hull’s top policy priorities.
“The single most important task of the legislative body is management of our county budget,” Mr. Hull said. “It’s critical we are prudent in how we spend the people of this county’s money.”
Having worked in health care administration, Mr. Hull also stressed the need for better public health and safety policies in order to address what he sees are crises of mental illness, opioid addiction and rising homelessness.
He also wants to make it more persuasive for businesses to operate in the county.
“New York is one of the hardest states to start and operate a business in, so we need to do more to address that, and the answer is not more government intervention,” he said.
Mr. Hull also said he hopes to defend constitutional liberties.
“Interpreted as it ought to be interpreted,” he said, quoting abolitionist Frederick Douglass, “the Constitution is a glorious liberty document.” He said he wants to protect, for the citizens of this county, those liberties it enshrines.
Over the phone Monday, Ms. Petkovsek said her experiences bringing people of different perspectives together as a teacher, professor and union leader qualify her for the legislature.
“I was a public school teacher for 14 years, and taught French, social studies and history,” she said, “and this will be my 10th year teaching American history at SUNY Canton.”
She is also the current president of the United University Professions union.
“Even though I’ve never run for office before, I’ve been elected to positions,” she said. “I think what makes me qualified is, as a professor and union representative, I work with lots of different people.”
That’s made her an expert in getting people from different backgrounds and philosophies to work and communicate together, she said.
“When you get people together in a classroom who don’t necessarily have much in common, you see that they often have more in common than they think they do,” she said. This ability could allow her to transcend partisan arguments in legislative discussions.
“On a local level, things don’t have to be as fiercely partisan,” she said. “I want our local community and legislative debates to be productive.”
She decided to run because nobody else did, and that dispirited her.
“There was nobody else running, and it bothers me when there’s only one person on the ballot because then there’s no choice,” she said.
Ms. Petkovsek also feels that some of her opponent’s positions teeter on the extreme.
“Some of (Mr. Hull’s) positions are a little extreme. I was shocked when he said clergy shouldn’t be mandated reporters,” she said. “As someone who is a mandated reporter, and has been my whole life, I find that appalling.”
Mr. Hull is a deacon with the Christian Fellowship Center, an evangelical religious organization with several hundred members and churches in communities including Madrid, Potsdam, Canton, Richville and Moira. Former CFC members have spoken out against what they describe as widespread abuse in the organization in recent weeks. They have also been calling on the state to pass legislation already proposed that would add clergy to the list of those required to report suspected abuse or neglect.
In a letter to the editor published Aug. 30 in North Country Now, Mr. Hull wrote that “while well-intended, laws that force clergy to join the existing ‘mandatory reporting’ network will have the unintended consequence of compelling many abused children to hide their story away from the sole remaining place they can share it in absolute confidence.”
“I don’t know him personally,” Ms. Petkovsek said, “but I don’t feel like somebody who represents that point of view should be representing our district.”
If elected, one of her priorities would be economic development.
“It would be nice to figure out ways to create more jobs here so that people want to stay,” she said.
She also wants to provide better funding for culture and the arts.
“These things are so beneficial for our society and local community,” she said.
Other priorities of hers include supporting EMS and first responders, tackling issues surrounding the Department of Social Services, and helping local animals, perhaps by creating new and more humane shelters.
Most importantly, she’s open minded.
“One thing I want people to know about me is that I’m really approachable and take into consideration everyone’s perspective to make the best decision I can using as much data and facts as possible,” she said.
Both candidates are holding meet-and-greets today in Madrid. Mr. Hull will be at the Madrid Community Building, 1835 Route 345, at 7 p,m., and Ms. Petkovsek will be at the Madrid Hepburn Library, 11 Church St., at 6 p.m.
The general election is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.