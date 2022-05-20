POTSDAM — Clarkson University Distinguished Research Professor in Hydraulic Engineering Hung Tao Shen has been named professor emeritus for 46 years of exemplary service to the University. Formal recognition will take place at commencement on May 14.
Shen is a dedicated educator and an internationally recognized researcher with a primary interest in cold regions hydraulics, oil and chemical spill modeling, and sediment transport. He introduced an analytical framework for studying river ice processes, and developed the transport capacity theory for frazil ice jams/hanging dams and the theory on dynamic ice transport and ice jams. His research group has developed comprehensive computer models for river processes, including thermal-ice and sediment transport, which today are a key cornerstone of the river ice field worldwide.
He joined the faculty of Clarkson as an assistant professor in 1976, after spending two years in industry. He was named associate professor in 1981 and professor in 1983. He served as chair of the Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Science Program, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and as associate dean for research and graduate studies in the Coulter School of Engineering. He was named distinguished research professor in hydraulic engineering in 2014.
Shen has published 244 archival publications, delivered many keynote presentations at professional conferences, and conducted short courses in the United States and abroad. He introduced six graduate courses in the water resources area in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and directed 28 master of science, 24 Ph.D. and 18 post-doctoral and research associates. Shen also served as the editor of the Journal of Cold Regions Engineering of the American Society of Civil Engineering.
He has had more than $8 million in research supported by U.S. and international agencies and industries, like the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Transportation, International Joint Commission, New York Power Authority, World Bank, and Army Research Office.
Shen has had extensive collaborations with international colleagues. He was a visiting faculty member at Lulea University, Iwate University, Hokkaido River Disaster Prevention Research Center, Nanyang Technological University, Sichuan University, Inner Mongolia Agriculture University, China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research, and Gdansk University of Technology. He helped to establish Clarkson’s Semester Abroad agreements with Lulea University and Nanyang Technological University during his sabbatical visits. He also co-directed the first NSF-funded East Asia Research Experience for Undergraduates program from 2000 to 2011 in which undergraduate students from Clarkson and other U.S. universities visited top Chinese universities for summer research in marine science and engineering.
Shen is a recipient of many prestigious national and international awards, including the Harold R. Peyton Cold Regions Engineering Award, the CAN-AM Civil Engineering Amity Award, and the Hunter Rouse Hydraulic Engineering Award, all from the American Society of Civil Engineering; the R. Larry Gerard Medal of the Canadian Geophysical Union Hydrology Section (twice); and the Ice Research and Engineering Award of the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research.
In addition, Clarkson awarded him the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award and the Albert Merrill Faculty Prize (twice). He is also an inaugural member of Clarkson’s Multi-Million Dollar Club for external research funding.
Shen earned his Ph.D. in mechanics and hydraulics from the University of Iowa, his master of engineering degree in water resources engineering from the Asian Institute of Technology, and his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Chung Yuan University.
