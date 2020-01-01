CANTON — After heavy ice accumulation that led to hazardous travel conditions and area office and business closures Monday, St. Lawrence County has experienced a reprieve.
With the gentle, yet forceful, northward flow of the Grasse River, chunks of ice, logs and dislodged river debris made their way down the river and through the village along Riverside Drive on Tuesday morning.
The slow melt began when temperatures inched above freezing Monday afternoon and continued through Tuesday. The National Weather Service reports warmer temperatures with chances of snow and precipitation into the weekend for St. Lawrence County; additional heavy ice accumulation is not expected.
A National Weather Service winter weather advisory was lifted Monday evening after mixed precipitation and ice accumulations of up to three-tenths of an inch greeted northern Franklin, northern St. Lawrence and southwestern St. Lawrence counties Sunday night and throughout Monday.
Reported power outages in St. Lawrence County affected about 550 customers in areas along Gouverneur Street and in the Martin Tract.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, for possible lake effect snow, with the greatest accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau.
