OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Department of Public Works (DPW) has been busy installing ice this week at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center as it prepares for its first rental this weekend.
The first ice rental of the year is slated for Sunday, Oct. 3, according to Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole who said that DPW staff have been working diligently to prepare the ice for the coming winter season at the facility located at 141 West River St.
“I am very excited to get the ice down and for the new season to begin. I’d like to thank DPW staff for all the hard and terrific work they are putting in to make this a successful year,” said Cole.
The 2021-2022 winter season is expected to be much busier at the Lockwood Arena, mainly because stricter COVID-19 protocols have been lifted. Those previous guidelines reduced offerings at the arena in 2020-2021. There were no rock and skates or birthday parties offered and public skating was extremely limited in size.
“We had just over 650 rentals for the ice last season,” said Cole, adding “at this time, we are following New York State and CDC COVID protocols. This is subject to change.”
Cole said that if people would like to rent ice this season, they will need to fill out a form found at www.ogdensburg.org and they can return the forms to her office at City Hall in Room 10 with their payments, check of cash. The rental costs are still by groups and whether they are residents and non-residents.
Costs for an hour of ice time for resident youth groups is $71.50; non-resident youth groups is $96.50; resident adult groups will be $81.50; and non-resident adult groups will be charged $106.50 an hour. Non-prime hours of Monday through Friday before 3 p.m., excluding holidays and school breaks, will be $60.
Special events such as birthday parties are $71.50 an hour. Cole said that while birthday parties were not offered last winter, they will be held this winter as long as they are allowed to.
“We will be doing birthday parties as well but they will need to follow COVID guidelines,” she said.
Public skating will be held and will be published on the Facebook page “Ogdensburg City Recreation.” Any questions contact Cole at (315) 393-1980.
