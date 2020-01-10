The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued an ice storm warning for parts of St. Lawrence County this weekend.
The warning, issued for southeastern St. Lawrence County, goes into effect 7 p.m. Saturday and will stay in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.
There is expected to be “heavy freezing rain with significant icing.” The total ice accumulation is expected to reach between a half inch and one inch. The St. Lawrence Valley is expected to see the highest amount of ice accumulation.
The freezing rain is expected to start some time Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning and “will be moderate too heavy at times,” according to the weather service.
Sleet is also expected in the early Saturday evening forecast, but “becoming primarily freezing rain as the night goes on,” also according to the weather service.
Perception is expected to end as a short period of snow begins to fall Sunday afternoon.
Power outages and tree damage due to the ice are expected, so the weather service is advising preparation.
Traveling could be very difficult Saturday night into Sunday due to ice on the roads. Travel should be restricted to strictly emergencies.
In addition to the ice storm warning, winds are expected to reach between 25 and 35 mph Sunday afternoon, “which will could have an impact on any ice laden trees and power lines,” the weather service said.
