The National Weather Service reports that a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for St. Lawrence County. More mixed precipitation is expected with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch in northern Franklin, northern St. Lawrence and southwestern St. Lawrence counties.
Isolated power outages are possible, along with a very slippery roads and sidewalks through the morning and evening commute.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Monday due to freezing rain. There is a chance of additional ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch, so the National Weather Service is telling travelers to watch out for hazardous conditions that could impact their morning commute. Ice accumulations many reach higher amounts across far northern Jefferson County.
Winds will also be blowing as high as 40 mph across and immediately downwind of the higher terrain, as well as in the Black River Valley.
The wintry mixed precipitation will continue through Monday before tapering off to occasional snow showers and areas of freezing drizzle Monday night. Additional snow showers could develop on Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to creep above freezing Monday afternoon.
The only major power outage in St. Lawrence County is in Canton along Gouverneur Street and in the Martin Tract affecting about 550 customers.
SUNY Canton has cancelled winter term classes scheduled for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.