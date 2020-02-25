CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency passed a resolution Friday supporting the continued operation of New York state correctional facilities in the county and opposing potential cuts to the facilities under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2020 executive budget.
The resolution recounts St. Lawrence County’s “long history of seeking, welcoming and supporting” prisons in the area, which gave the state the opportunity to find locations where previous facilities were not willing to accept them.
There are three state prisons in St. Lawrence County — Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Gouverneur, and Ogdensburg and Riverview correctional facilities in Ogdensburg.
IDA Executive Director Patrick J. Kelly said the resolution was similar to one passed by the agency last year prior to two facilities in the state being closed as a part of the state budget and prison closure process.
“We worked with the communities ... to try to make sure to keep in front of people the importance, the appreciation and the interest we have in maintaining these facilities,” he said. “They are obviously a key part of the economy. They function effectively and successfully, they are well run, they are a credit to the corrections system.”
He said the governor’s State of the State address this year recommended the closure or reduction of 2,500 beds.
In St. Lawrence County, there are about 1,600 to 2,000 beds, Mr. Kelly said, and according the resolution, the three correctional facilities combined provide close to $100 million in payroll and approximately 1,000 jobs “that help to improve the quality of life in Northern New York.”
Additionally, the employees at the prisons support local businesses, hospitals and schools, contributing to the local economy, the resolution states.
“The loss of jobs and payroll at any one of the State Correctional Facilities in St. Lawrence County would be a devastating blow to what is already one of the most economically distressed areas of New York State,” the resolution states.
Moreover, the IDA argues that the closure and potential abandonment of facilities, like that of the 500,000 square feet of vacant state-owned buildings formerly a part of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, would provide no economic value either locally or to the state and would be a clear demonstration of the difficulty of repurposing closed state facilities in this region.
IDA member and St. Lawrence County Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said that when the state Department of Corrections in the early 1980s was facing struggles locating a welcoming community, then-Sen. H. Douglas Barclay contacted officials in Ogdensburg to discuss converting facilities at the St. Lawrence County Psychiatric center into a prison with the assistance of DOCCS.
“This idea, at the time, was a revolutionary concept because for many, many years, the idea of bringing a prison into your town was traditionally met with huge opposition and it was so revolutionary that the New York Times sent a reporter to Ogdensburg to find an opponent and he looked high and low and could find no one and so the New York Times wrote this huge story about this strange upstate town that actually was welcoming a prison,” Mr. Reagen said. “We intend to continue working on educating people about the special circumstances surrounding Ogdensburg Correctional and reminding those in the decisions why we feel that Ogdensburg presents special circumstances and deserves to stay open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.