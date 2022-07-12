CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency’s Civic Development Corp. will hold a public hearing July 19 on a proposal to issue tax-exempt financing for projects at St. Lawrence University residence and academic halls.
The hearing will be at 10 a.m. in the IDA offices at 19 Commerce Lane.
The proposal will also have to go before the St. Lawrence County Legislature, and then back to the IDA board for final approval, likely in August.
“The St. Lawrence University Board of Trustees approved borrowing $31 million to augment our capital expenditures over the next five years. The University expects to issue bonds to finance the new debt in October and anticipates the initial projects will begin in the summer of 2023,” according to Paul Redfern, SLU’s vice president for university communications and institutional strategy. “The University is working to finalize specific projects to be included as part of the initiative, including upgrades to residence halls, academic facilities, energy efficiency, safety and infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.