LOWVILLE — The results are in — the best option for Lewis County’s proposed temporary and supportive housing apartments is to build a purpose-designed new building on a county-owned parcel next to the Human Services Building on Outer Stowe Street.
A GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying team gave an overview of its assessment of the three potential sites for the housing during the county legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday.
The three options included renovating the county-owned former Glenfield Elementary School building, renovating the Andover House owned by the First Presbyterian Church, and constructing a new building on a county-owned vacant parcel on Outer Stowe Street next to the Human Services Building.
The final list of potential properties was selected by a special committee consisting of a mix of county officials, representatives from housing-involved organizations and a consultant with expertise in housing grant-funding possibilities last year prior to GYMO beginning its feasibility study in October.
Through a series of meetings, the committee had targeted the need for at least 16 supportive housing units and between four and six temporary housing units, according to Department of Social Services Executive Director Jennifer L. Jones, who presented background information about the proposed project before GYMO’s presentation.
Based on data provided by Snow Belt Housing Executive Director Jaylyn Heames, Mrs. Jones informed legislators that the “permanent supportive housing” units will include four units for people with serious mental illnesses, four for those with substance-abuse problems and eight for youth between 18 and 25 years old “because that is the really struggling age group” that are eligible for her departments’ services.
She said by providing on-site personnel who can help those living in the building get and manage their services, jobs and health needs, the goal is to help homeless people transition from homelessness — which in Lewis County often means sleeping in tents in places like the county Fairgrounds in Lowville or spending the night in the pirate ship in the playground in Veterans Park instead of people sleeping on the streets as happens in cities — to permanent housing and self-sufficiency, typically in less than 24 months.
“That’s the goal,” she said. “Self-sufficiency.”
A number of characteristics were evaluated for each of the sites in four categories — location, social aspects, quality of life and site considerations — on a scale from 1 to 10 with 10 being the best rating.
In terms of location and certain social opportunities, Andover House led the way because it is situated in Lowville, which is ideal for the people who will be living in the new housing who, Mrs. Jones pointed out last year, are not likely to have their own vehicles and will need to walk or use public transportation.
Otherwise, however, Andover House made the least sense according to GYMO because only five units could be created out of the two-story, 3,300-square-foot Victorian building.
Although many aspects of the former school allowed it to score high in the site considerations, like parking and renewable energy potential as well as storage, expansion potential and some quality of life indicators, the school’s distance — seven miles from Lowville and even further to the Department of Social Services — was the main reason the site was not recommended, according to GYMO Director of Architecture Scott W. Soules.
“You put people out in isolation, they really don’t do well,” he said.
By building a new structure, it can be exactly what the committee envisions as provided in a preliminary design in GYMO’s report.
In addition to the apartments, there will be two offices for those providing supportive services, a community room and “flex space” which County Manager Ryan M. Piche said could be used when emergency situations like fires or condemnation of buildings currently providing low-income housing happen.
“All three of us have worked for a really long time with the vulnerable population of Lewis County, and it is really hard to place and keep families or individuals, young adults stable, so I think this is a great opportunity to get those services and all of the community agencies working together in one spot,” Ms. Heames told the committee.
The cost of the new building including the design, construction, site work and provisions for inflation and a contingency fund for construction changes is estimated to be $13.7 million.
Grant funding opportunities like those through the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and others that can go toward energy-efficient elements like solar arrays and geothermal heating and cooling are expected to be used to cover the cost of the project without additional burden on taxpayers.
“It’s been quite some time since the county has had an investment in public housing,” Mr. Piche said Wednesday. “And studies are all pointing to the same conclusions: there is a massive gap in affordable housing. Supportive housing gives folks — people in our community — an opportunity to stabilize, find and keep a stable job, manage mental health and addiction — the types of things that are going to keep people from circulating through the system over and over again.”
The project will be discussed and voted on by the full board during its March meeting.
