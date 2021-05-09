ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding New Yorkers to resist interfering with nature during wildlife encounters.
The DEC cautions people to “appreciate wildlife from a safe distance” rather than touching or picking up critters, especially newborn or young animals.
“Human contact with wildlife can carry unintended consequences detrimental to the animals people intend to help,” according to the DEC reminder issued Friday.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said people sometimes mistakenly think an animal needs help to survive.
“While a baby rabbit or a recently fledged bird might appear abandoned, a parent is likely nearby, trying to remain out of view,” he said. “Please do not touch a wild baby animal; instead, enjoy encounters with wildlife from a distance. Remember, if you care, leave it there.”
In spring, animal sightings are common as young wildlife begin to explore their habitat, often on wobbly legs or unable to fly on their own. But “the perils of survival are a natural part of life in the wild,” the DEC reports, and well-intended human interactions generally “do more harm than good.”
White-tailed deer fawns, for example, are typically born in May and June, and spend their early days alone in tall grass or leaf litter, except when being nursed by doe. Fawns that have actually been abandoned are rare, according to the DEC.
“A fawn’s best chance to survive is to be raised by the adult doe,” the reminder reads in part. “Fawns nurse three to four times a day, usually for less than 30 minutes at a time, but otherwise the doe keeps her distance, which helps reduce the chance a predator will follow her to the fawn.”
Capturing wildlife to keep in captivity is both illegal and harmful. Wildlife appearing sick or behaving abnormally should be reported to a DEC regional wildlife office. In the north country, wildlife officials can be contacted at 315-785-2263 in Watertown, 315-866-6330 ext. 116 in Herkimer, and 315-265-3090 in Potsdam.
Anyone who observes a wild animal injured or a young animal orphaned should call a wildlife rehabilitator. You can search for a wildlife rehabilitator near you at dec.ny.gov/animals/83977.html.
