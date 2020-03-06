WATERTOWN — Efforts to release as much water as possible from a high Lake Ontario will not stop when the shipping season begins, according to a binational water regulation official.
Jane Corwin, U.S. chairwoman of the International Joint Commission, said Friday that when the section of the St. Lawrence Seaway encompassing Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River opens April 1, officials can still maximize outflows to help lower lake levels if conditions permit, at least through April 15. Ice formation along the river and any flooding downstream toward Montreal could prohibit them from raising outflows. A drop in Lake Ontario water levels by one centimeter typically results in a rise in water levels near Montreal by 12 centimeters.
About 650 people listened to Ms. Corwin during a webinar hosted to discuss and field questions about water level management.
“The commission and the (International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board) are doing everything we can to get as much water off the lake as possible,” Ms. Corwin said.
The river board manages outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, under the supervision of the International Joint Commission.
Shoreline communities along the lake and river face another possible year of high water levels, prompting a push from regulators to release as much water through the dam as possible. The lake was at 246.54 feet as of Thursday, according to data from the river board, more than a foot-and-a-half above its historic average for this time of year.
High water levels resulted in flooded homes, submerged docks and inundated and eroded shorelines in waterfront communities last year and in 2017.
If outflow managers decide to raise outflows beyond the level for safe freighter and laker navigation, Ms. Corwin said notice must be provided 72 hours in advance. By providing notice, Ms. Corwin said the U.S. and Canadian Seaway authorities, known as the St. Lawrence Seaway Development and Management Corporations, respectively, can implement speed controls, prepare a tug boat and provide other safety measures.
Prior to the webinar, Ms. Corwin wrote in a prepared statement to the Times that how much the lake lowers will depend on how much flows into it from Lake Erie, runoff and precipitation. Actions taken by the river board to raise outflows by themselves typically lower the height of the lake and river by a few centimeters overtime. Precipitation, runoff and inflows from the other Great Lakes are considered the primary drivers of Lake Ontario levels.
“At this time we are not able to predict what the conditions will be or what actions may be needed, but the (commission) will keep the governments of Canada and the United States and all affected parties informed,” she wrote. “The lake will likely resume its seasonal rise in March, but the Board’s maximum outflow strategy will slow the rise.”
John M. Peach, executive director for Save the River, said the decision to maximize outflows when possible through mid-April, despite the start of the shipping season, was “exactly what we’ve been urging them to do.”
Save the River has been advocating for a delay in the shipping season for months so the river board could maximize outflows through the dam. “That was a pretty strong statement, I thought,” Mr. Peach said about Ms. Corwin’s comments. “I don’t think there is a lot more we could ask for in this time period.”
The decision for the seaway to allow shipping on the lake and river to commence on April 1 allows the river board to maximize outflows without fear of creating unsafe navigation conditions, according to the commission.
Seaway officials planned to open 12 days prior on March 20 after discussing it with commission and board officials. The first day of shipping along the lake and river this year is six days past the 2019 opening, four days later than the 2018 opening, and more than a week beyond the 2017 and 2016 openings, which took place on March 20 and March 21, respectively.
