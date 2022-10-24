OGDENSBURG — Improperly discarded smoking material is being named as the cause of a fire at a Mechanic Street home that claimed a 79 year-old woman’s life Sunday morning.
Ogdensburg firefighters responded to a report of a fire just before 6 a.m. at 1009 Mechanic St. One of two occupants was able to be rescued from the fire; the other was found unconscious in a second-story bedroom and removed by firefighters from the home that had been fully engulfed in fire.
The deceased was identified by Ogdensburg police as Rita Rolfe, 79.
“When our units arrived on scene, the initial crew tried to make entrance to the second-floor bedroom, where we were told there was an occupant. One firefighter assisted two OPD officers who were already on the first floor rescuing the first floor victim,” said Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull, “The other crew accessed the second floor, extinguished the fire and found the victim. The upstairs was fully involved.”
Chief Stull said that fire investigators from the city’s fire and police departments were assisted by state fire investigators on finding the cause of the Sunday morning fire.
“It has been determined that it was improperly discarded smoking material on the second floor,” said Chief Stull.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby responded to the scene of the fire.
Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning in Binghamton to determine the cause of death of Ms. Rolfe.
Mutual aid was provided at the fire scene by Heuvelton and mutual aid requests were extended to Rensselaer Falls and Morristown. Also responding were the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and District 4 Fire/Rescue Deputy Mark Basford.
