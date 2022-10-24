Improperly discarded smoking material blamed for Ogdensburg fire that claimed woman

A Sunday morning fire at this home at 1009 Mechanic St., Ogdensburg, claimed the life of Rita Rolfe, 79. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Improperly discarded smoking material is being named as the cause of a fire at a Mechanic Street home that claimed a 79 year-old woman’s life Sunday morning.

Ogdensburg firefighters responded to a report of a fire just before 6 a.m. at 1009 Mechanic St. One of two occupants was able to be rescued from the fire; the other was found unconscious in a second-story bedroom and removed by firefighters from the home that had been fully engulfed in fire.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.