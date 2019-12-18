WATERTOWN — Though county clerk offices in the north country were not inundated with requests in the first few days after the Green Light Law took effect on Dec. 14, a handful of people have visited various offices to obtain New York state driver’s licenses and have prompted further concern from county clerks.
New York is one of 13 states to adopt legislation that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, though many county clerks were and still are opposed to the law, citing concerns about things like training and fraud.
The law also received pushback from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns in a lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed, as well as a similar lawsuit from Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, which was filed in July and to which the state filed a motion to dismiss.
The main point of both lawsuits dealt with the constitutionality of the law and the claim that it violates Section 1373 of the U.S. code by prohibiting the disclosure of undocumented immigrants’ information.
Of New York’s 62 counties, 27 county clerks with DMV responsibilities — including Kip Cassavaw of Franklin County and Gizelle Meeks of Jefferson County — signed on to a petition letter calling upon Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder to delay the implementation of the Green Light Law until Oct. 1.
While the letter did not stop the implementation of the law, the clerk concerns voiced in it are proving justified in the first days since the law has been in effect.
According to Jefferson County Clerk Gizelle Meeks, on Monday there was an incident during which the office saw a Maryland license come in that was later run and found to be fraudulent. Later on, Mrs. Meeks found out that fraud investigators had found at least seven fraudulent Maryland licenses across the state. Mrs. Meeks said that while her office hasn’t had anyone process a driver’s license for an undocumented immigrant yet, her point is that fraud will occur due to this new law.
“These people with these fraudulent IDs deliberately waited for the law to pass before coming in,” she said. “Fraud is definitely one of the biggest concerns, the security of our country is at risk under this new law.”
An estimated 265,000 undocumented immigrants are expected to seek driver’s licenses within the first three years of Green Light, according to the Fiscal Policy Institute, and the law is expected to generate $83 million in revenue the first year and $57 million each year after that.
Proponents for the law argued that besides economic benefits, Green Light will create a safer New York with more insured drivers on the roads, fewer hit-and-run crashes and more New York state-inspected vehicles on the roads. Among the concerns for those against the law were, and still are, fraud and state/national security, as well as subpar training before the law went into effect.
Sandra Santamoor, St. Lawrence County clerk, had two people come into the office to request a license, but neither had the necessary paperwork, so their requests could not be processed at the time. Due to a short training window for clerks, she agreed with pushing back the implementation of the Green Light Law.
“All the training consisted of less than a half hour webinar,” she said. “The number one reason I was against the law was the employees didn’t have the necessary training.”
According to the letter from the 27 clerks asking for a delay in the law’s implementation, the state DMV failed to apply standards to the translation certification process, allowing anyone regardless of their age or language proficiency to certify a document’s correct translation without any proof of such.
While Michael Backus, clerk for Oswego County, didn’t sign on to the petition letter, he said he agrees with much of what was said in terms of delaying due to lots of questions left unanswered, such as certification provisions.
“Someone could come into the DMV with a document in a foreign language and the clerks don’t know who translated it or anything,” he said. “I’m uncomfortable with this; not requiring it to be at bare minimum notarized opens the process up to fraud.”
The federal REAL ID Act, which increases security standards for certain state-issued driver’s licenses and identity documents, will go into effect Oct. 1.
In the petition letter, it was stated that implementation of the Green Light Law prior to Oct. 1 would create unacceptable security risks because the lax regulations would allow for nefarious people to obtain a New York state license and use it to board planes and enter secure federal buildings and other sites for nine months until the REAL ID Act takes effect.
Mrs. Meeks likened this situation to what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and said that while she remains against the law, she is going with it for now.
“I do worry about the security of our state and country, but as of right now we’re just gonna take it a day at a time,” she said.
