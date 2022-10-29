In parts of the north country, local Democratic leaders are noticing a common theme: It’s becoming harder to get candidates to run for office under their party line.
The problems are marked in Jefferson and Lewis counties, where local candidates for the Democratic Party are few and far between at many levels of government. The region regularly votes solidly for Republicans at the state and federal level, and Republican voter registration in the north country has increased far more rapidly than Democratic voter registration in recent years.
The party committees in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are in very different shape from one another. While St. Lawrence County’s Democratic committee continues to enjoy strong local support and maintains a very active party apparatus, Lewis County’s committee has largely dissolved in the last five years, and is only now starting to get back on its feet under the temporary leadership of interim Chairman Edward M. Murphy, who returned to the post after the death of former Chairwoman Linda M. Sandri a little over a year ago.
“We’re trying to recover from COVID, and Linda was sick for about two or three years before COVID, so we’ve really not been that active in the last five or so years,” Mr. Murphy said.
He said that according to the rules he’s been informed of, the Lewis County Democrats don’t even currently exist as a legal party, as they do not have a full leadership team.
The party has no representation on the Lewis County Board of Legislators, and only a very limited number of Democratic candidates in local seats like town and village boards. The major elected positions in Lewis County, from sheriff, state Assembly member, state senator up to members of Congress are all held by Republicans.
“Our focus right now is that we get ourselves reorganized,” he said. “With the campaigns going on this year, we want to energize folks and grow with more members.”
In Jefferson County, the Democratic Party continues to operate, fundraising and searching for candidates. But Jefferson County Democratic Chairman Corey D. DeCillis, who has been in the position since January 2021, said the committee is struggling to find candidates to run at the local level, limiting the party’s influence locally.
Jefferson County has only one Democratic county legislator, and the Democrats put up no other candidates in last year’s county legislator races. They also fielded no candidate to replace outgoing Democratic Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, nor have any local candidates been nominated to the open Supreme Court seats up for election this year.
Mr. DeCillis said the party is looking for options, and hoping to start at the town and village levels to build up candidates with experience, but so far has found little interest.
“Our sheriff’s retiring, we didn’t have a candidate; we had a state Senate seat, no candidate. So, we’re not showing up, I guess, right now,” he said.
In St. Lawrence County, Democratic Chairman Michael D. Zagrobelny said the party has enjoyed relative success lately at the local level, and he’s pleased to see the slate of candidates they have for local seats, municipal judge and state Surrogate Court.
“But when you move out to the statewide races, you’re talking about a completely different atmosphere politically and strategically for running,” he said. “It requires a tremendous amount of money and a tremendous amount of time to run for statewide office, like Assembly or state Senate, and I guess you could say we have a lack of potential candidates who have those two qualifiers.”
There are five Democrats on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, plus one independent. Republicans control the board with nine seats of their own. A portion of St. Lawrence County is represented by conservative Democrat Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, Chauteaugay Lake, and Democrats are present on many town and village boards.
All three county chairs said the political climate is what they believe is the likely cause of their woes, whether it be on the local or statewide level. In all three counties Republicans outnumber Democrats to varying degrees, and the party leaders said they think the partisanship in the national conversation has made local Democrats more worried about publicly running under the party’s line.
“Being in such a Republican area, you have to be a special person to get elected as a Democrat around here,” Mr. DeCillis said. “You have to be very moderate.”
Mr. DeCillis referred to former Rep. Bill L. Owens, who represented the north country from 2009 to 2015. He was known to be a moderate member of the Democratic Party, willing to work across the aisle with Republicans when needed.
“You have to be very moderate, you have to listen to both sides, and I think that’s kind of hard now, that’s our problem in politics in general,” he said.
Mr. DeCillis and Mr. Murphy in Lewis County both said they think the Democratic Party has a messaging problem as well, where the policies Democrats champion on the national and statewide stage aren’t sold as well as Republicans sell their own policies.
“Democrats don’t have a clear message on what they stand for,” Mr. Murphy said.
Both he and Mr. DeCillis said they don’t think statewide Democrats are in line with upstate Democrats on gun control or crime prevention, both of which can be very important to people of both parties in the region.
“We’re losing the battle, to a certain degree, especially in rural America, and I’m kind of seeing that here,” Mr. Murphy said.
Mr. Zagrobelny said he has a strong working relationship with the St. Lawrence County Republicans and Conservatives, and said he thinks a sense of cooperation among the political entities there has remained strong.
“I think on the national level, there is a conscious effort to polarize and separate people according to party affiliation, as opposed to what they really think,” he said. “It’s my belief that in St. Lawrence County at least, we can overcome that.”
In Lewis County, Mr. Murphy said the party has a long way to go before it’s back on its feet again. He said he can only serve as interim chair for so long, and isn’t comfortable carrying on the position long-term as he serves as a member of the Lowville Village Board of Trustees, a nonpartisan government body.
He said he may soon step down from the position to force the other members of the county party to step up to run the organization, and he’s hopeful the group will get a long-term leader before the end of the year.
In Jefferson County, Mr. DeCillis said the party’s operations are stable, and he and the other committee members are hopeful they will have a few good candidates to put up in the next rounds of local elections.
“I’m not going to say which ones we’re looking at, but I think there are some areas where there’s a possibility to grab a couple seats,” he said.
As for the state party’s role in energizing local Democrats, it provides funding to all three party operations in varying amounts, and invests in its own statewide operations. A spokesperson for the New York State Democratic Party said in an emailed statement that the party has spent millions to advertise Democratic candidates statewide, and have helped thousands of local Democratic voters apply for absentee ballots.
“This election year is one of the most consequential in our state’s history, and we are organizing up and down the ticket to go on the offensive and boost Democratic candidates across the state,” the spokesperson said. “The state party has invested millions of dollars in get-out-the-vote initiatives across the state, continues to partner closely with both county parties to address local needs, amplify Governor Hochul’s agenda to create jobs, lower costs of living and protecting their fundamental rights and make New Yorkers safe.”
The three party chairs agreed that the path to more candidates, and a stronger voice for the Democratic Party locally, lies in local candidates, willing to serve their communities and open to stepping up to higher office.
“More people running on the local level, that spills over into the folks running at higher levels, and it adds to the resources you can tap for people running at the higher levels,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “And that’s what we need.”
