OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council has approved a pay hike to its Department of Public Works (DPW) employees as a way to narrow what is being called a pay disparity gap between that union and other employees in the city’s workforce.
At Monday night’s meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would change the Civil Service Employees Association’s (CSEA) Blue Collar Unit contract through a Memorandum of Agreement that would allow for the pay increase.
The pay hike is effectively a 4% increase for all of the union’s members in the Blue Collar Unit which is between 28 and 32 employees, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. The unit received a 2.5% increase at the beginning of the year as required by its contract, meaning the total pay increase would be 6.5%.
“During budget time, this was part of our initiative to start to close the pay disparity gap,” said Mr. Jellie, “This money was budgeted for, already approved, because it requires a change in the bargaining unit contract we’re bringing it to council for final approval.”
Mr. Jellie was speaking of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly taking aim last September at fixing what he called a “significant pay disparity” between city workers and seeks to equalize healthcare contribution rates between the various employee unions. At the time, Mr. Skelly requested Mr. Jellie to make a recommendation and this was one of them that they believe would begin to bridge the pay gap between the police, fire, DPW and other city workers.
Councilor Michael B. Powers questioned if this would create a “me too” aspect down the road with the other unions who could seek pay hikes.
“No slight to anybody in the DPW but these trades are all in different in nature and offer up a lot of different services and required training,” said Mr. Powers, “I am not opposed to it in any way, shape or form but I’m just curious to know what this is going to bring down the road.”
Mr. Jellie said that he laid out for the council the gaps in the salaries and plan to start to close them.
“This makes a marginal improvement to it but it’s an improvement the city could afford. It’s roughly in the neighborhood of $65-75,000 for what it costs to do this this year,” said Mr. Jellie, adding, “I don’t expect this to have any impact anywhere else, other than, I think again we are all committed to ensuring the wages remain about as equal as we can do in the city across all levels.”
Mr. Powers asked what the public benefit of the pay increase was, mentioning retention and recruitment as two possible benefits.
Mr. Jellie agreed.
“Retention, without a doubt, retention and recognition that all the technician level work here is not far as far apart as the gap in pay would indicate it is. Certainly recruitment right now we’re already seeing challenges in every area, police department, fire department, DPW we are seeing challenges in the recruitment,” said the city manager.
In the fall of 2019, the CSEA Blue Collar Unit negotiated a collective bargaining agreement with the city that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020 that is scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024. In 2020, the unit negotiated a 2% increase followed by a 2.5% increases in 2021 and 2022. The increase would be 3% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024, the last year of the contract.
