POTSDAM — In response to the shooting death of a SUNY Potsdam student last month, the Town Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution condemning gun violence and calling on local, state and federal lawmakers to take steps to reduce gun violence.
The motion passed unanimously with no discussion.
On Feb. 18, Crane School of Music student Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, was shot and killed near the college, allegedly by 31-year-old Michael J. Snow, of Massena. At the time, witnesses at the scene on College Park Road near campus told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, allegedly driven by Snow.
Ms. Howell’s death, the resolution reads, “shocked the community and awakened us to the knowledge that our community is not immune to the gun-related violence that is endemic in our society.”
The resolution also “calls upon the citizens of Potsdam to practice and model safe gun ownership.”
Snow is in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua has previously said the case will have to go in front of a grand jury to be considered for an indictment.
Mr. Pasqua and Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray are urging anyone who may have information on the case or Snow, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, to come forward to investigators. New York State Police is the lead agency investigating the murder.
“Whether it’s seeing this individual on that part of that day (Feb. 18), or if it’s information they have in general, we certainly would be interested in knowing what that information is,” Mr. Pasqua said.
“Even if they don’t think it’s a huge deal, we’d ask them to reach out,” Mr. Murray said. “Potsdam police want to thank the public for their continued support with the ongoing investigation. We appreciate people coming forward … we’ve received a lot of support from the public in various ways.”
Investigators have publicly circulated a flyer seeking information about Snow on the day of Ms. Howell’s murder.
He may have been wearing a red Massena football letterman jacket with the number 70 on the right shoulder. Snow was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731. The vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver’s side front door and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver’s side door. Police say the rear driver’s side wheel rim was packed with snow that day.
Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750 or Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121.
