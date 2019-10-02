CANTON — As police continue to investigate two burglaries of gun shops, one owner said he was stepping up his security while a gun shop owner not involved in the thefts said he wasn’t concerned.
At about 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, two unknown suspects broke into Bowman’s Gun Shop at 337 County Route 11, stealing a number of rifles and shotguns used for hunting as well as just under $200 from the cash register, shop owner Tim Bowman said.
State police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the two individuals alleged to be involved in the burglary.
On Sunday, a second gun shop was burglarized.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Graham’s Guns, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction, which took place in the early morning hours Sunday.
Undersheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said the burglary is under investigation and that he couldn’t release more information.
A message on the gun shop’s Facebook page said that the shop would be closed for a few days due to the burglary.
No one answered a call to Graham’s Tuesday afternoon, but Mr. Bowman told the Times the burglary of his store had literally hit too close to home.
“I’m getting an extra security system in and I’m just going to be more vigilant. I don’t think they’re going to come back. I don’t think they’re that stupid,” Mr. Bowman said. “I never thought people would break into my shop like this. My house is right next to the shop. It kind of shook up my wife, being that it was so close to home.”
The guns stolen from the shop included a Mossberg Model 500 .410-gauge, a Charles Dailey Model 301, .410, a Tennessee Arms Model 15, .556, black and red in color, a New Frontier Model C-9, 9mm, a Rugar RPR, .308, a C02 BB pistol and a black powder pistol with a wooden grip.
A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers was also taken from the shop.
Police described the suspects as wearing all black clothing and black ski masks. The two suspects are believed to have been in the County Route 11 and/or village of Gouverneur area between midnight and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Joe Russell has been operating Hilltop Hunting & Fishing Supply on Pollack Road for nearly 40 years. He said he wasn’t worried about the latest string of gun store robberies impacting his shop due to precautionary measures, but he said he was concerned as a citizen.
“The people that are breaking into a firearms store, obviously they are looking for something that they can turn quickly on the black market,” he said. “They’re not going to any place good. They are going to where there are no questions asked and money will be paid. That would be my take on it.”
Mr. Russell said there are a few things that gun owners, private or shop owners, can do to help law enforcement officials help identify their stolen guns.
“It’s an intelligent thing to make a list of all the firearms you own, the make, model and serial and caliber and what kind of scope is on it, if there is one, and any identifying marks,” he said. “Make a list of that and keep it away from the firearms where, if something is stolen, you can at least tell what has been stolen.”
He said taking security and precautionary measures are important, but there’s no controlling the kind of person who would commit these types of crimes.
“Somebody who has that frame of mind and some of those people, whether it’s because they are desperate or because they have a lot of gears or they don’t care, they are wiling to do some pretty stupid stuff,” Mr. Russell said. “If these are local or not local people and they read your paper, then I would think that their luck is being pushed and sooner or later they are going to run out of it.”
