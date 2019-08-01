OGDENSBURG — During Prohibition, Ogdensburg was key to bootleggers moving illegal booze from Canada into the United States.
On Aug. 10 and 11, The Ogdensburg Historical Commission will celebrate that colorful past with the inaugural Bootlegger’s Weekend.
All the activity over the weekend is going to occur where most of the bootlegging took place, Rhonda Roethel, the organizer of the event said.
Bootlegger Weekend headquarters will be at the former Garns property on East River Street in the Marina District.
“Slot machines were taken out of one of the restaurants that was across the road from where we are holding the event,” Ms. Roethell said. “They got dumped in the river. There were brothels all over the place and speakeasies.”
There will be a wine, beer, food and craft vendor fair on the festival grounds as well as food trucks and music.
The Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Brass/Jazz Band and other live music will be featured from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug.10.
It will be a busy weekend.
A 5K race will be run from Hosmers Marina on the morning of Aug. 10 in the afternoon a 17-bar pub crawl has been set up for people to sample the adult beverages on offer in Odgensburg 100 years after the speakeasies held sway.
There is a townwide garage sale that weekend, the Seaway Cruisers Classic Car Club Cruise In is set for the Lockwood Arena Parking lot on Aug. 11.
The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a New York State Bass Federation Tournament on Aug. 10 and 11 with the final weigh-in from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dobiskky Visitor’s Center Aug. 11.
There will be fireworks launched at dusk from Rensselaer Point at Dusk on Aug. 10.
At the Frieght House on Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. men will race in high heels while dragging a booze barrel.
“Women can do it if they wear men’s big clunky boots,” Ms. Roethel said.
If Vendors act quickly there is still room. The vendors’ fee is $25 for a 12 by 12 foot space. Call 315-323-0202 to sign up.
The restaurants in the area, Hosmers, the Dirty Gringo, the Frieghthouse and others will all be open.
“Those business are really excited,” Ms. Roethel said. “They don’t often get a chance to get the traffic, like the Seaway Festival delivers on the other side of the (Oswegatchie) river.”
