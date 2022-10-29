POTSDAM — Potsdam Town Justice David A. Haggard is seeking another term on the bench. An attorney with experience with prosecution and defense, he’s running against Republican Kenneth J. “Juddy” Plumb, a retired New York state trooper.
Mr. Haggard pointed to his experience and said that goes a long way toward informing his decisions from the bench.
“I’ve represented and tried and prosecuted literally thousands of cases,” he said.
Mr. Haggard is a former defense attorney representing clients accused of major crimes, a former St. Lawrence County chief assistant district attorney and has also been general counsel to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
A Potsdam resident, he currently prosecutes cases of child abuse and neglect as an attorney with the Franklin County Department of Social Services.
“Throughout my legal career, I’ve been privileged to have appeared before dozens of judges who have demonstrated the highest degree of judicial temperament,” he said. “By their example, I am committed to conducting my court with compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, courtesy, patience, freedom from bias, while securing equal justice under the law.”
Mr. Haggard believes having worked as a prosecutor and defense attorney gives him a perspective that allows him as a justice to remain free from bias.
“Having been on both sides gives me a clear advantage when constantly trying to be fair and impartial. The goal of every judge must be to be a neutral and detached magistrate and that is the only way that the local court system can work to obtain substantial justice for the people before us,” he said.
Mr. Haggard says that when people appear in Potsdam Town Court, they might not like the outcome, but they’ll have received their fair shot.
“I believe our system of justice is dependent upon the fact that when a person comes to the Potsdam Town Court, they have the faith and trust that their case will be decided fairly and impartially, free from bias or prejudice,” he said. “As part of that commitment, the goal in every case must always be the parties will be satisfied they have had a fair hearing of the dispute, regardless of the court’s ultimate decision.”
When asked for his thoughts on the recent statewide cashless bail reform, he declined to offer an opinion, citing judicial ethics.
“It’s fair to say as a sitting judge, or a non-judge candidate seeking judicial office, I am bound by my oath of office to discharge my sworn duty conscientiously with strict adherence to a judicial code of ethics,” he said. “As such, I am ethically bound not to comment on controversies, the law, or issues that will likely come before me. The citizens of Potsdam must have faith that the law will be administered strictly and consistently in each and every case, and not be pre-judged in advance.”
Mr. Haggard says another reason he’s running is because he values public service.
“For years, I believed in the highest form a person can do is undertake public service. From my background, I’ve donated over 3,000 hours, donated hours, at Potsdam High School coaching mock trial for over 13 years,” the incumbent justice said. “I had the privilege of working with hundreds of students. It was one of my great joys. I believe public service via public service law, or as an extension as the town justice, continues that public service.”
“I believe experience matters. I believe competency matters. I believe knowledge of the law matters,” Mr. Haggard added. “As a prosecutor, I handled cases from indictment of major crimes to successfully trying domestic abusers, rapists, burglars, drunk drivers, kidnappers and murderers. I have tried … cases both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney. For the last year, I’ve had the privilege to preside over hundreds of criminal cases.”
The Haggard file
n Age: 69
n Family: Wife, Margaret; four children, four grandchildren
n Background: Juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law; private practice defense attorney representing clients charged with major crimes; former St. Lawrence County chief assistant district attorney; former general counsel to St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services; current DSS attorney in Franklin County prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases
n Hometown: Potsdam
