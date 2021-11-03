OGDENSBURG — The three incumbents for Ogdensburg City Council will be serving another four years after claiming what they are calling a decisive victory Tuesday night.
In a field of eight candidates, current councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle won out against five challengers — Esbon Worden Jr., Richard J. Breen, Robert J. Edie, Ronald Lesperance and write-in candidate Dennis Mehaffy.
Mr. Powers was the high vote-getter with 1,075, followed by Mrs. Kennedy with 1,033 and Mr. Skamperle with 1,004 votes. Mr. Worden took 677 votes, Mr. Edie collected 594, Mr. Breen had 323 and Mr. Lesperance had 168. There were 78 write-in votes.
The three incumbents were at The Place when they found out the results, surrounded by their supporters, and they were excited about the opportunity to continue to serve on the City Council.
Mrs. Kennedy said the victory shows that the “majority” of council — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough — are not listening to the residents of Ogdensburg.
“This means that we’re listening and they’re not,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “This was a group effort, and this defines where Ogdensburg is going right here; this vote defines where we are going.”
Mr. Powers said that the three councilors will continue to strive to promote an “open, honest and transparent government.”
“I think an open, honest and transparent government is needed here in the city of Ogdensburg. The people spoke for it, asked for it, and we are going to continue to deliver it whether you call us the minority or whatever,” Mr. Powers said. “At the end of the day this is what it’s about, the constituents and their concerns in the city of Ogdensburg, and if you aren’t going to listen to your taxpayer, then quite frankly you shouldn’t be in the game.”
Mr. Skamperle said that the community was concerned about cuts to public safety, and it showed at the polls.
“The citizens of Ogdensburg have spoken,” Mr. Skamperle said. “I am overcome with joy that we have a community that wants it to remain a municipality with services, a balanced, level-headed government that promotes and desires public safety. I can’t thank the people of Ogdensburg enough for standing by us, for helping to raise awareness to all of the issues that we’re facing and standing together as a community against this onslaught against public safety.”
The votes were unofficial, according to the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections. Board of Elections officials said Tuesday afternoon that there were 136 absentee ballots received from Ogdensburg residents. Those absentee ballots will not be counted until Nov. 15.
Early voting results are included in Tuesday’s vote totals.
