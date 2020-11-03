CANTON — There are still no official winners in the three special elections for the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators races, though Tuesday’s results show the two incumbent Democrats and an incumbent Republican with sizable leads before absentee ballots are counted.
Potsdam Democrat Margaret Garner Haggard held the most commanding lead her District 10 race against Republican Brenda L. Spurbeck, though the race wasn’t clinched Tuesday. Ms. Haggard pulled in 507 votes, leading by 32.3% in early voting and Election Day returns, while Ms. Spurbeck lagged behind with 259 votes.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Ms. Haggard said, echoing what was a pretty frequently used term Tuesday night.
According to data provided by the county Board of Elections on Tuesday, 472 absentee ballots were issued in District 10, which is mostly confined to the village of Potsdam. In order to clinch the race, Ms. Haggard only needs to secure 113, or 23.9% of those absentee ballots. Of the 472 absentees sent, 301 were delivered to Democrats, 53 to Republicans and 100 to independents, with the rest going to minor parties. Ms. Spurbeck would have to secure 361 absentee ballots to make up the gap.
“I’m excited to learn the end result,” Ms. Spurbeck said Tuesday evening. “I know I’ve had a great experience. I’ve learned a lot and I just need to wait on the final count. I’m glad the voters came out to vote.”
The District 5 race in the towns of Gouverneur and DePeyster between Republican Harry A. Smithers II and Democrat Amber L. Ormasen also showed a sizable gap between candidates. Mr. Smithers held a 21.6 point lead with 1,093 votes after Tuesday night’s returns.
“I think things are looking positive,” Mr. Smithers said with all five polling locations reporting at about 11 p.m. “So, we’ll see if there’s any change by tomorrow in the morning, but so far it looks good.”
Mrs. Ormasen grabbed 702, or 38.8% of the votes Tuesday night. The outcome, as with many races, will come down to absentee ballots, but District 5’s are much less clear cut than others in St. Lawrence County. Of the 506 absentee ballots sent to voters in District 5, about 43% were sent to Democrats and 40% were sent to Republicans and members of the Conservative and Independence parties. The remaining 14% were sent to independents.
Mrs. Ormasen was unable to be reached as of press time Tuesday night.
Results for the race in District 11, which encompasses most of the towns of Stockholm and Potsdam, were slow to roll in Tuesday evening. With two of five voting districts reporting, the race was too close to call Tuesday night. It appeared Democrat Suzanne M. Fiacco held the lead garnering 589 votes, or 59.6% of the Election Day and early voting tallies. Republican Chad E. Colbert trailed behind with 40.4% of the vote Tuesday.
The District 11 race is coming down to absentee ballots, the majority of which were requested by Democrats. Of the 761 absentee ballots sent to voters in the district, 433 were sent to Democrats, 140 to Republicans and 148 to Independents. Mr. Colbert would have to secure at least 464 absentee ballots, or 62.8% in order to clinch a victory.
Over 10,000 absentee ballots were sent out by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections, which now has to spend days or even weeks counting and tabulating the results.
All three of these seats on the county Board of Legislators were opened up following resignations in the last year and a half. These races would permit those candidates to fill out the remaining two years of the term. Currently, Republicans hold a majority of seats on the board, nine to six.
If Ms. Haggard and Ms. Fiacco succeed in defending their seats and Ms. Ormasen unseats Mr. Smithers, Democrats could pick up a seat. Given the propensity of a regular defecting Republican, such a sweep by Democrats could open up the door for the block to assert more power over the board for the next two years.
