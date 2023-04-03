AKWESASNE — An Indian citizen, residing in Canada, was extradited to the U.S. last week, on indictment charges following his arrest in Ontario during June 2022.
Simranjit “Shally” Singh, 40, was charged with alien smuggling and conspiracy and arrested by Canadian authorities at the request of the United States.
Singh was extradited Thursday, according to a prepared statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, the same day authorities discovered the bodies of eight people in the St. Lawrence River who died in an apparent smuggling attempt.
The June 2022 indictment charges Singh with three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit and six additional counts of alien smuggling for profit, according to justice department, which states, all counts allege Singh’s involvement and facilitation, between March 2020 and March 2021, of Indian citizens from Canada, into the U.S., via Cornwall Island, and Akwesasne in the St. Lawrence River region.
The press release states Singh was arraigned last Friday, in Albany, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and detained pending an upcoming detention hearing on Friday.
Singh faces at least five years and up to 15 years in prison, as well as at least three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt is prosecuting the case, according to the press release which states the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked to secure the arrest and extradition of Singh.
Singh’s case is being investigated by U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Ontario Provincial Police, the Canadian Border Services Agency, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
